This Week on The Grid: How Would I Edit Your Photo?

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This week’s episode of The Grid was all about editing. Scott Kelby and Erik Kuna walked through a collection of viewer-submitted images and showed how they would approach each one using Lightroom, Camera Raw, and Photoshop.

The images covered a wide range of subjects, from a studio motorcycle portrait and an Outer Banks lighthouse to a challenging church interior and a beautifully captured Milky Way scene. Along the way, Scott and Erik demonstrated techniques for masking, perspective correction, color balancing, distraction removal, noise reduction, and image blending. One standout segment featured a Milky Way composite, where Erik explained how to blend a tracked night sky with a twilight foreground while maintaining natural color and detail. The episode also included several quick edits that highlighted how small changes can make a big difference.

As a bonus, viewers got a preview of an upcoming Lightroom Update webcast featuring Adobe’s Terry White.

Whether you’re looking to improve your editing workflow or simply enjoy seeing how experienced photographers solve problems, this episode offers plenty of useful takeaways. Catch the replay below and see how the edits came together.