Don’t Miss Our Live Webcast: A Look at the June Lightroom Updates

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Adobe is releasing its June Lightroom updates this week, and we know you’re probably wondering, “What’s new, and should I be using it?”

That’s exactly what Scott Kelby will be covering in a FREE live webcast tomorrow, Thursday, June 18 at 3:00 pm ET.

Instead of digging through release notes or trying to figure everything out on your own, join Scott as he highlights the newest additions to Lightroom, shares some of his favorite features, and shows how they can fit into your everyday editing and organizing experience. Whether you use Lightroom every day or just occasionally, this is a fun and easy way to catch up on what’s new.

If you’ve been busy making photos instead of keeping up with updates, we’ve got you covered!

▶️ Join us live here: Facebook | YouTube | KelbyOne