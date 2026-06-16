Ultimate iPhone Camera Tips and Tricks with Terry White

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Your iPhone camera is packed with features that most people never use.

In his latest class, Terry White walks through the settings and tools that can make an immediate difference in your photography, showing not just where they are, but when to use them.

From customizing the Camera Button and choosing the right file format to mastering Night mode, long exposures, focus and exposure lock, and action photography, Terry covers the features that matter most on the iPhone 17 Pro running iOS 26. The result is a practical guide that helps you move beyond point-and-shoot photography and start making intentional creative choices with the device you already carry every day.

Whether you’re photographing family, travel, landscapes, or everyday moments, these tips can help you get more from every shot. Watch the class here.