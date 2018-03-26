Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part VI

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.

We’re halfway through introducing all of the instructors you’ll be interacting with at Photoshop World! Here are three more talented individuals we can’t wait for you to meet:

Terry White

Terry White is the author of Secrets of Adobe Bridge from Adobe Press and co-author of InDesign CS/CS2 Killer Tips, from New Riders. Terry is a Worldwide Creative Suite Design Evangelist for Adobe Systems, Inc. and has been with Adobe for over a decade, where he leads the charge in evangelizing and showing Adobe’s Creative Suite products to users around the world. Terry is both an Adobe Certified Expert and Creative Suite Master.

Terry is the host of the top-ranked Adobe Creative Suite Video Podcast and author of the world-renowned Best App Site, Terry White’s Tech Blog , and is a key presenter at major industry shows around the world.

He’ll be at Photoshop World ready to teach you everything about Adobe CC, Lightroom, and Layers!

Friday, June 1 | 4:15pm – 5:15pm

Graphic Design | Create & Update Your Portfolio with Adobe CC