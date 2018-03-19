Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part V

Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.
Here are some more of the amazing instructors you’ll be interacting with:
Peter Hurley
Peter Hurley is a New York/Los Angeles based photographer specializing in advertising and commercial work, including portraiture, fashion, beauty, editorial, and headshots. With a background in modeling and racing sailboats (and a spot on the 2000 US Olympic sailing team), Peter picked up a camera and found a new love. Starting with pictures of sailboats and regatta events, his work led him into advertising, with clients like Levi’s, Reebok, DKNY, Johnnie Walker, and Axe Deodorant.
Learning is a lifelong process, and Peter says he is continually growing as a photographer. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us at Photoshop World!
Thursday May 31 | 5:15pm – 6:15pm
Photography | The Art Behind the Headshot: Top 10 Tips
Friday June 1 | 9:15am – 10:15am
Photography | Top 10 Headshot Blunders
Stella Kramer
Stella Kramer is a Pulitzer Prize-winning photo editor and creative strategist. She works with photographers to strengthen their creative eye, put together the strongest portfolios and websites reflecting their work, and set a course to reach their professional goals. Beginning her career as a photo editor, Stella worked for such major publications as The New York Times, People, Entertainment Weekly, Sports Illustrated, Newsweek, and Brill’s Content.
Her work was part of the team that won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service and the 2002 Infinity Award for Public Service from the International Center of Photography. She was also part of the team at The New York Times that won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. She lectures, reviews portfolios, writes about photography, and is on the faculty of SVA Masters of Digital Photography program.
At Photoshop World 2018, she will be hosting a two-part series on how to succeed in the photography industry that you will not want to miss!
Thursday May 31 | 4:00pm – 5:00pm & 5:15pm – 6:15pm
Business / Career | 50 Things You Need to Know to Succeed, Part 1
Business / Career | 50 Things You Need to Know to Succeed, Part 2
Corey Barker
Corey Barker is an education and curriculum developer for all things Photoshop. He is a graduate of the Ringling School of Art & Design in Sarasota, FL, with a degree in illustration. Over the years, Corey has worked as a graphic artist in a variety of disciplines such as illustration, commercial design, large format printing, motion graphics, web design, and photography. His expertise in Photoshop and Illustrator have earned him numerous awards in illustration, graphic design, and photography, including a recent induction into the Photoshop Hall of Fame. His expertise and creativity have continued to evolve along with the software that he teaches, which makes Corey a wonderful asset to have teaching at Photoshop World!
Friday June 1 | 5:30pm – 6:30pm
Photoshop | Retro Down & Dirty Tricks
Friday June 1 | 9:15am – 10:15am
Graphic Design | Improv Photoshop & Illustrator Hour
Saturday June 2 | 9:15am – 10:15am
Photoshop | Creating 3D Composites in Photoshop
Learn how Photoshop 3D can be a powerful tool in creating dramatic composites.
