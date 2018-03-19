Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part V

In this session, Peter will highlight the common foibles photographers encounter while taking headshots and will share his insight on how to get around those weaknesses to get an incredible headshot.

Stella Kramer

Stella Kramer is a Pulitzer Prize-winning photo editor and creative strategist. She works with photographers to strengthen their creative eye, put together the strongest portfolios and websites reflecting their work, and set a course to reach their professional goals. Beginning her career as a photo editor, Stella worked for such major publications as The New York Times, People, Entertainment Weekly, Sports Illustrated, Newsweek, and Brill’s Content.

Her work was part of the team that won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service and the 2002 Infinity Award for Public Service from the International Center of Photography. She was also part of the team at The New York Times that won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. She lectures, reviews portfolios, writes about photography, and is on the faculty of SVA Masters of Digital Photography program.

At Photoshop World 2018, she will be hosting a two-part series on how to succeed in the photography industry that you will not want to miss!

Thursday May 31 | 4:00pm – 5:00pm & 5:15pm – 6:15pm

Business / Career | 50 Things You Need to Know to Succeed, Part 1

Business / Career | 50 Things You Need to Know to Succeed, Part 2