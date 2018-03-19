Produced by KelbyOne

Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part V

Sarah Freeman,
Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.

Here are some more of the amazing instructors you’ll be interacting with:

Peter Hurley

Peter Hurley is a New York/Los Angeles based photographer specializing in advertising and commercial work, including portraiture, fashion, beauty, editorial, and headshots. With a background in modeling and racing sailboats (and a spot on the 2000 US Olympic sailing team), Peter picked up a camera and found a new love. Starting with pictures of sailboats and regatta events, his work led him into advertising, with clients like Levi’s, Reebok, DKNY, Johnnie Walker, and Axe Deodorant.

Learning is a lifelong process, and Peter says he is continually growing as a photographer. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us at Photoshop World!

Thursday May 31 | 5:15pm – 6:15pm

Photography | The Art Behind the Headshot: Top 10 Tips

As a former model turned photographer, Hurley knows what it’s like to be in front and behind the lens. Drawing from his past experience as a model, he’s carefully honed his craft of photographing headshots. In this session, Peter will highlight his 10 favorite tips to ensure success during a headshot session and share his insight about providing direction during a portrait shoot in order to pull the most out of your subject.

 

Friday June 1 | 9:15am – 10:15am

Photography | Top 10 Headshot Blunders

In this session, Peter will highlight the common foibles photographers encounter while taking headshots and will share his insight on how to get around those weaknesses to get an incredible headshot.

 

Stella Kramer

Stella Kramer is a Pulitzer Prize-winning photo editor and creative strategist. She works with photographers to strengthen their creative eye, put together the strongest portfolios and websites reflecting their work, and set a course to reach their professional goals. Beginning her career as a photo editor, Stella worked for such major publications as The New York Times, People, Entertainment Weekly, Sports Illustrated, Newsweek, and Brill’s Content.

Her work was part of the team that won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service and the 2002 Infinity Award for Public Service from the International Center of Photography. She was also part of the team at The New York Times that won the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography. She lectures, reviews portfolios, writes about photography, and is on the faculty of SVA Masters of Digital Photography program.

At Photoshop World 2018, she will be hosting a two-part series on how to succeed in the photography industry that you will not want to miss!

Thursday May 31 | 4:00pm – 5:00pm & 5:15pm – 6:15pm

Business / Career | 50 Things You Need to Know to Succeed, Part 1

Business / Career | 50 Things You Need to Know to Succeed, Part 2

What does success mean to you? This two-hour session will provide you with the tools to transform your photography from hobby to profession. Stella will discuss aspects of the transformation you’ve never considered, giving you insight as to what the people who do the hiring want from photographers. This session will include a half-hour Q&A to ask all your burning questions!

 

 Corey Barker

Corey Barker is an education and curriculum developer for all things Photoshop. He is a graduate of the Ringling School of Art & Design in Sarasota, FL, with a degree in illustration. Over the years, Corey has worked as a graphic artist in a variety of disciplines such as illustration, commercial design, large format printing, motion graphics, web design, and photography. His expertise in Photoshop and Illustrator have earned him numerous awards in illustration, graphic design, and photography, including a recent induction into the Photoshop Hall of Fame. His expertise and creativity have continued to evolve along with the software that he teaches, which makes Corey a wonderful asset to have teaching at Photoshop World!

 

Friday June 1 | 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Photoshop | Retro Down & Dirty Tricks

Join Corey will share his most popular tips and tricks from Photoshop User Magazine and his Down & Dirty Tricks for Designers book series.

 

Friday June 1 | 9:15am – 10:15am

Graphic Design | Improv Photoshop & Illustrator Hour

Join Corey Barker for this unscripted improv Photoshop/Illustrator hour. With audience participation, Corey will build and teach a design concept right on the spot (no pre-planning involved!).

Saturday June 2 | 9:15am – 10:15am

Photoshop | Creating 3D Composites in Photoshop

Learn how Photoshop 3D can be a powerful tool in creating dramatic composites.

We’ve still got 15 more instructors coming your way! Next week, we’ll introduce three more you won’t want to miss! And remember, it’s not every day you have the opportunity to mix and mingle with your favorite instructors. Check out our After Hours Party to let loose, unwind, and make some memories! Tickets sold separately.  Register Now and get the party started!

