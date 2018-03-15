Recognizing Women’s History Month

1 SHARES Share Tweet

March is Women’s History Month, and while we should recognize the women in our lives every day, March is dedicated to recognizing the achievements of women in all facets of life like science, community, technology, literature, art, sports, and medicine. It is a month set to help empower younger generations, provide positive role models, and educate others on the importance of women in society.

As a part of this celebration, we wanted to recognize all of our amazing female KelbyOne instructors. They are rockstars in the field with a variety of specialties ranging from landscape and pet photography to graphic design and photo retouching. We are honored to have such talented women helping spread their passion, both through their art as well as educating others.

Pictured above from left to right, here’s a preview of some of the most recent classes:

But that’s certainly not all of them! We’re so happy to work with such a large group of talented instructors .

Julieanne Kost | Karen Hutton | Annie Cahill | Deanne Fitzmaurice | Dixie Dixon | Elsa Garrison | Erika Larsen

Fay Sirkis | Heather Chinn | Janine Warner | Jennifer Wu | Laurie Excell | Lesa Snider | Maggie Steber

Lou Freeman | Mia McCormick | Nicole Young | Shelley Giard | Stacy Pearsall | Sharon Farmer | Tamara Lackey

Coming up, we are introducing three new faces to the KelbyOne family. Each one specializes in their own unique style and we are so excited to add their work to the mix in our training library. Join KelbyOne today so you don’t miss out on any of these amazing classes! Then keep your eyes peeled for fine-art floral photography from Melanie Kern Favilla, storytelling portraiture from Irene Rudnyk, and heartwarming family photography from Elena Blair.

And we hope you will join us in celebrating women all this month and throughout the year!