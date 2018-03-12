Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part IV

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.

Here are some more of the amazing instructors you’ll be interacting with:

Matt Kloskowski

Matt is the founder and CEO of Matt Kloskowski Photography and Training . He specializes in outdoor, landscape, and nature photography along with editing with Photoshop, Lightroom, and ON1 apps. Matt was inducted into the Photoshop Hall of Fame in 2014, is a Sony Artisan of Imagery and is the best-selling author of over 20 books. Most of all, Matt loves to mentor and educate others and spends much of his time teaching photography, Photoshop, and Lightroom seminars and conferences around the world.

We are so excited to have him teaching us all of his Photoshop, Lightroom, and ON1 skills at Photoshop World!

Thursday May 31 | 5:15pm – 6:15pm

Photoshop | Photo Styling with Photoshop Color Lookup Tables

Styling your photos is a key step in the finishing process and an easy way to add a consistent look to your work. One of the latest trends to hit for photo styling are the Color Grading and Color Lookup Tables (LUTS) that are included in Photoshop. In this class you’ll take a look at how quickly you can add these styles to your photos, as well as create some new ones that are just a few clicks away.

Thursday May 31 | 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Lightroom | Luminosity Mask Basics in Lightroom Classic & Photoshop

Are you the kind of person that likes to tinker? Maybe it’s not all about finishing a photo as fast as possible but more about the “art” of the editing process for you. Maybe you’re the type that likes total control over every aspect and tonality of the photo while editing. If that sounds like you then Luminosity Masks are going to be right up your alley!

Friday June 1 | 8:00am – 9:00am

Lightroom | Lightroom Mobile: Landscape & Travel Photographers

Lightroom Mobile can be a huge part of a landscape and travel photographer’s workflow. We’ll start with some ideas on when and where your mobile camera can take the place of your DSLR and how Lightroom Mobile’s camera can help. The class will also cover how to manage your Lightroom photos on the desktop so your favorites are always with you on your mobile devices. You’ll learn about editing, organizing your photos, and where everything in the “cloud” is really stored.

Saturday June 2 | 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Software / Plug-ins | Start to Finish Workflow with ON1 Photo Raw

ON1 Photo Raw is a full start-to-finish organizer and raw editor, complete with photo effects and layers. If you’re looking to learn the entire ON1 Workflow, we’ll start with organizing a photo shoot, learning basic edits and styling effects, and finish with combining photos with layers and getting them ready for web or print.

Tracy Sweeney

Tracy Sweeney, owner/photographer of Elan Studio , is an international award winning child, family, and commercial photographer. Tracy loves capturing simple, candid moments, the indelible beauty of new beginnings and life. Her work has been featured in Click Magazine, Digital SLR Photography Magazine, Professional Photographer, Rangefinder, The UK Daily News, Buy Buy Baby, Babies R’ Us, and Target Stores. She is also an educator and published author with a Masters Degree in Education and Doctoral work in Curriculum, Instruction, and Technology.

She brings her teaching background, passion for photography, and family love to everything she does. You won’t want to miss her classes:

Friday June 1 | 10:30am – 11:30am

Photography | Creative Newborns: Posing, Styling & Workflow Tracy Sweeney demonstrates inventive ways to style newborns to craft images that go beyond the ordinary newborn portrait. Learn the the basics behind creating jaw-dropping photos that evoke emotion, capture attention, and drive future leads. Tracy will teach you her one set/many image approach that will create diverse image galleries in a quick seamless workflow. By the end of this session you will have learned new techniques that will streamline your workflow, improve your portfolio, help you stand out on social media, and separate your newborn photography in a saturated market.

Friday June 1 | 3:00pm – 4:00pm Motivation / Inspiration | The Joyful Photographer: Run a Successful Child Photography Business Tracey Sweeney shares her best tips for photographing children and running a successful child photography business. Tracy brings her years of experience as a classroom teacher and professor to the photography field, where she is able to direct children in a way that is both natural and fun, with the goal of capturing uninhibited interactions to create cheerful portraits. Tracy will cover how she interacts with children to draw out natural emotion, while shooting with the intent to craft magical images.

Jesús Ramirez

Jesús Ramirez is a digital graphics expert, speaker, and educator specializing in Adobe Photoshop. He is an Adobe Community Professional, and a content creator for the Adobe Creative Cloud Blog. Jesús is best known as the founder of the Youtube training channel: Photoshop Training Channel . He has been a speaker at Adobe MAX, Adobe SUMMIT, Adobe MAKE IT, and many other conferences and industry events.

We can’t wait for him to share all of his Adobe knowledge with us!

Thursday May 31 | 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Graphic Design | Master Photoshop Blending Modes

In this class Jesús will teach attendees how blending modes are divided into categories and show examples of how to use the most popular Blending Modes.

Friday June 1 | 4:15pm – 5:15pm

Photoshop | Making Realistic Composites in Photoshop

Unlike most Photoshop compositing demos, Jesús will focus more on the technical and artistic aspects of compositing and use Photoshop to address those principals. You’ll learn about matching perspective, atmospheric perspective, color temperature, saturation, and luminance.