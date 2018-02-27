Produced by KelbyOne

EventsNews

Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part II

Sarah Freeman,
797 0

Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.

Here are some more of the amazing instructors you’ll be interacting with:

Lindsay Adler

Lindsay Adler is a top fashion photographer based in New York City. Her fashion editorials have appeared in numerous publications including Marie Claire, InStyle, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar, and she has worked with some of the top brands in the photographic and related industries such as Canon and Adobe.  Her client list consists of NBC, Grey, Edelman, Saatchi & Saatchi, and more.

A clean, bold, and graphic style has become the hallmark of her work, whether shooting advertising campaigns, designer look books, jewelry, hair campaigns, fashion editorials, or professional athletes. Lindsay is renowned for her creativity and collaborating with designers and stylists in order to create fresh looks.

Lindsay loves spending her time traveling to teach workshops and conferences. Her energy and enthusiastic teaching style showcase her excitement to share her passion and knowledge with others. We are so excited to have her join us at Photoshop World 2018!  

Thursday May 31 | 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Photography | High Impact Images: Create Photos that WOW!

Learn what it takes to create images that demand attention and wow your viewer. Lindsay will explain how to develop concepts, plan thematic shoots, and infuse impact into your sessions. Go beyond the basics and take your images from good, to great, to award-winning.

Friday June 1 | 8:00am – 9:00am

Motivation / Inspiration | Plan, Shoot & Publish a Fashion Editorial

Join NYC fashion photographer Lindsay Adler as she breaks down what you need to plan, execute, and publish your very first fashion editorial. She’ll cover mood boards, gathering your creative team, reaching out to publications, and editorial expectations. This is great for photographers looking to get their creative and fashion work in print but don’t know where to start!

 

Friday June 1 | 9:15am – 10:15am

Lighting/Flash | Portraiture as a Work of Art: A Live Shoot

Learn how to create images that your subjects are proud to display as a work of art! Lindsay will share her favorite approaches to creating conceptual, stylized portraits including story-telling, styling, mood boards, and more. See her bring this idea during a live shoot!

Friday June 1 | 10:30am – 11:30am

Photoshop | Color Grading: For Mood & Impact

Color grading is all about the tones and colors. In this class you’ll learn several approaches and tools to create drastically different emotional responses to your portraits using selective color, split toning, hue/saturation, plug-ins, and more!

Get even more from Lindsay Adler with her pre-conference class:

Wednesday May 30 | 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Pre-Conference Workshop | Train your Eye to SEE and CREATE Better Poses

Learn to train your eye to identify, analyze and fix posing problems in your images! Lindsay will help establish a strong understanding of how to create poses that bring out the best in your subjects. This workshop will begin with building up your understanding of what makes a successful pose including angles, shapes, camera angle, and lens choice. Then you’ll go through common posing pitfalls and solutions to create more flattering results. In the end, you’ll have the opportunity to work with live models to test your knowledge and new posing skill set, analyze your own mistakes, and practice for future success! This workshop is on-site at the Hyatt Regency, but limited to 40 participants – so sign up now!

Larry Becker

For more than 25 years, Larry has been simplifying technology and helping people understand it through books, magazine articles, DVDs, online videos, and live training. Larry has been seen by millions of viewers worldwide on web TV shows like DTownTV and Photoshop User TV, but he’s most widely known for his work as a trainer and gear reviewer for B&H Photo.
As a veteran instructor of Photoshop World, we are honored to have him teaching our introductory pre-conference workshop for all of our first time attendees.

 

Wednesday May 30 | 3:15pm – 4:15pm & 5:15pm – 6:15pm

Pre-Conference Workshop | First Time Attendee Orientation

Join Larry Becker as he gives newbies the insider tips and tricks on how to get the most out of Photoshop World. No registration required, this workshop if free and open to all attendees, on-site at the Hyatt Regency.

Roberto Valenzuela

Roberto Valenzuela is a photographer based in Beverly Hills, CA. He developed his unique teaching style by following the same practice regimen he developed as a professional concert classical guitarist and educator. Roberto believes that it is not talent but deliberate practice that is at the core of skill and achievement. He has traveled to every corner of the world motivating photographers to practice and break down the various elements of photography in order to master them through goal setting, self-training, and constant dedication.

Roberto Valenzuela teaches private workshops, seminars, and platform classes at the largest photography conventions in the world. He has published two books: Picture Perfect Practice and Picture Perfect Posing. Roberto is a high performance remote control helicopter pilot, guitarist, and a table tennis fanatic. He is also a major foodie and is still searching for the most amazing red wine and the most pungent cheeses.

We’re excited to have him teaching two photography classes at Photoshop World:

Thursday May 31 | 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Photography | The Secrets of Invisible Posing

Come join photographer and top-selling author Roberto Valenzuela for a class on how to create invisible posing. Learn how it will positively affect your prospective client’s decision to hire you. This is a concept where you use posing techniques that follow the natural flow of the human body to create poses that look 100% effortless but beautiful! When the pose is well done, it becomes invisible. People won’t notice it, instead they will notice the beauty of the overall photograph without the pose being a source of distraction.

 

Friday June 1 | 6:45pm – 7:45pm

Photography | Use Light to Communicate Not Just Illuminate

Photographers often find themselves in a rush at photoshoots because we use light to simply illuminate our photo. But what will raise you above the vast number of photographers, is to use light in a way that will communicate a message to the viewer. Come learn how award-winning photographer and best-selling author Roberto Valenzuela approaches light to always communicate a visual message to the viewer of his photographs. Be amazed with what lighting can do for your work in a simple and practical way you can apply immediately.

We’ve got 24 more instructors coming your way! Next week, we’ll introduce three more you won’t want to miss! And remember, it’s not everyday you have the opportunity to mix and mingle with your favorite instructors. Check out our After Hours Party to let loose, unwind, and make some memories! Tickets sold separately.  Register Now and get the party started!

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Popular Posts

Sign Up

Join Our Newsletter