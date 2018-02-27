Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part II

33 SHARES Share Tweet

Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.

Here are some more of the amazing instructors you’ll be interacting with:

Lindsay Adler

Lindsay Adler is a top fashion photographer based in New York City. Her fashion editorials have appeared in numerous publications including Marie Claire, InStyle, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar, and she has worked with some of the top brands in the photographic and related industries such as Canon and Adobe. Her client list consists of NBC, Grey, Edelman, Saatchi & Saatchi, and more.

A clean, bold, and graphic style has become the hallmark of her work, whether shooting advertising campaigns, designer look books, jewelry, hair campaigns, fashion editorials, or professional athletes. Lindsay is renowned for her creativity and collaborating with designers and stylists in order to create fresh looks.

Lindsay loves spending her time traveling to teach workshops and conferences. Her energy and enthusiastic teaching style showcase her excitement to share her passion and knowledge with others. We are so excited to have her join us at Photoshop World 2018!

Thursday May 31 | 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Photography | High Impact Images: Create Photos that WOW!

Learn what it takes to create images that demand attention and wow your viewer. Lindsay will explain how to develop concepts, plan thematic shoots, and infuse impact into your sessions. Go beyond the basics and take your images from good, to great, to award-winning.

Friday June 1 | 8:00am – 9:00am

Motivation / Inspiration | Plan, Shoot & Publish a Fashion Editorial

Join NYC fashion photographer Lindsay Adler as she breaks down what you need to plan, execute, and publish your very first fashion editorial. She’ll cover mood boards, gathering your creative team, reaching out to publications, and editorial expectations. This is great for photographers looking to get their creative and fashion work in print but don’t know where to start!

Friday June 1 | 9:15am – 10:15am

Lighting/Flash | Portraiture as a Work of Art: A Live Shoot

Learn how to create images that your subjects are proud to display as a work of art! Lindsay will share her favorite approaches to creating conceptual, stylized portraits including story-telling, styling, mood boards, and more. See her bring this idea during a live shoot!

Friday June 1 | 10:30am – 11:30am

Photoshop | Color Grading: For Mood & Impact