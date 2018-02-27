Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part II

Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.
Here are some more of the amazing instructors you’ll be interacting with:
Lindsay Adler
Lindsay Adler is a top fashion photographer based in New York City. Her fashion editorials have appeared in numerous publications including Marie Claire, InStyle, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar, and she has worked with some of the top brands in the photographic and related industries such as Canon and Adobe. Her client list consists of NBC, Grey, Edelman, Saatchi & Saatchi, and more.
A clean, bold, and graphic style has become the hallmark of her work, whether shooting advertising campaigns, designer look books, jewelry, hair campaigns, fashion editorials, or professional athletes. Lindsay is renowned for her creativity and collaborating with designers and stylists in order to create fresh looks.
Lindsay loves spending her time traveling to teach workshops and conferences. Her energy and enthusiastic teaching style showcase her excitement to share her passion and knowledge with others. We are so excited to have her join us at Photoshop World 2018!
Thursday May 31 | 4:00pm – 5:00pm
Photography | High Impact Images: Create Photos that WOW!
Friday June 1 | 8:00am – 9:00am
Motivation / Inspiration | Plan, Shoot & Publish a Fashion Editorial
Friday June 1 | 9:15am – 10:15am
Lighting/Flash | Portraiture as a Work of Art: A Live Shoot
Learn how to create images that your subjects are proud to display as a work of art! Lindsay will share her favorite approaches to creating conceptual, stylized portraits including story-telling, styling, mood boards, and more. See her bring this idea during a live shoot!
Friday June 1 | 10:30am – 11:30am
Photoshop | Color Grading: For Mood & Impact
Color grading is all about the tones and colors. In this class you’ll learn several approaches and tools to create drastically different emotional responses to your portraits using selective color, split toning, hue/saturation, plug-ins, and more!
Get even more from Lindsay Adler with her pre-conference class:
Wednesday May 30 | 1:00pm – 5:00pm
Pre-Conference Workshop | Train your Eye to SEE and CREATE Better Poses
Learn to train your eye to identify, analyze and fix posing problems in your images! Lindsay will help establish a strong understanding of how to create poses that bring out the best in your subjects. This workshop will begin with building up your understanding of what makes a successful pose including angles, shapes, camera angle, and lens choice. Then you’ll go through common posing pitfalls and solutions to create more flattering results. In the end, you’ll have the opportunity to work with live models to test your knowledge and new posing skill set, analyze your own mistakes, and practice for future success! This workshop is on-site at the Hyatt Regency, but limited to 40 participants – so sign up now!
Larry Becker
Wednesday May 30 | 3:15pm – 4:15pm & 5:15pm – 6:15pm
Pre-Conference Workshop | First Time Attendee Orientation
Join Larry Becker as he gives newbies the insider tips and tricks on how to get the most out of Photoshop World. No registration required, this workshop if free and open to all attendees, on-site at the Hyatt Regency.
Roberto Valenzuela
Roberto Valenzuela is a photographer based in Beverly Hills, CA. He developed his unique teaching style by following the same practice regimen he developed as a professional concert classical guitarist and educator. Roberto believes that it is not talent but deliberate practice that is at the core of skill and achievement. He has traveled to every corner of the world motivating photographers to practice and break down the various elements of photography in order to master them through goal setting, self-training, and constant dedication.
Roberto Valenzuela teaches private workshops, seminars, and platform classes at the largest photography conventions in the world. He has published two books: Picture Perfect Practice and Picture Perfect Posing. Roberto is a high performance remote control helicopter pilot, guitarist, and a table tennis fanatic. He is also a major foodie and is still searching for the most amazing red wine and the most pungent cheeses.
We’re excited to have him teaching two photography classes at Photoshop World:
Thursday May 31 | 6:30pm – 7:30pm
Photography | The Secrets of Invisible Posing
Friday June 1 | 6:45pm – 7:45pm
Photography | Use Light to Communicate Not Just Illuminate
Photographers often find themselves in a rush at photoshoots because we use light to simply illuminate our photo. But what will raise you above the vast number of photographers, is to use light in a way that will communicate a message to the viewer. Come learn how award-winning photographer and best-selling author Roberto Valenzuela approaches light to always communicate a visual message to the viewer of his photographs. Be amazed with what lighting can do for your work in a simple and practical way you can apply immediately.
