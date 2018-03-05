Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part III

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.

Here are some more of the amazing instructors you’ll be interacting with:

Moose Peterson

Moose Peterson’s true passion has always been photographing the life history of our endangered wildlife and wild places. Since 1981 he and his wife Sharon have dedicated their lives to this pursuit along with educating others as well. One of the original Nikon shooters to receive the D1 in 1999, Moose embraced this new technology, becoming the only wildlife photographer in the world to shoot strictly digital in the early years.

Along the way Moose has been honored for his photographic passion: a Nikon Ambassador USA, Lexar Elite Photographer, recipient of the John Muir Conservation Award, and Research Associate with the Endangered Species Recovery Program. He shares his knowledge through his writing, being published in over 143 magazines worldwide, author of 28 books including Photographic FUNdamentals, Taking Flight, and Captured. He lectures across the country to thousands upon thousands of photographers every year. Moose continues being a creative innovator of new techniques both behind the camera and the computer, which is the driving force behind his photography and goals.

We are honored to have Moose teaching and sharing his passion with us at Photoshop World Conference 2018 with four classes and a pre-conference workshop:

Thursday May 31 | 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Photography | Modern Day Wildlife Photography