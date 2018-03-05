Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part III

Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.
Here are some more of the amazing instructors you’ll be interacting with:
Moose Peterson
Moose Peterson’s true passion has always been photographing the life history of our endangered wildlife and wild places. Since 1981 he and his wife Sharon have dedicated their lives to this pursuit along with educating others as well. One of the original Nikon shooters to receive the D1 in 1999, Moose embraced this new technology, becoming the only wildlife photographer in the world to shoot strictly digital in the early years.
Along the way Moose has been honored for his photographic passion: a Nikon Ambassador USA, Lexar Elite Photographer, recipient of the John Muir Conservation Award, and Research Associate with the Endangered Species Recovery Program. He shares his knowledge through his writing, being published in over 143 magazines worldwide, author of 28 books including Photographic FUNdamentals, Taking Flight, and Captured. He lectures across the country to thousands upon thousands of photographers every year. Moose continues being a creative innovator of new techniques both behind the camera and the computer, which is the driving force behind his photography and goals.
We are honored to have Moose teaching and sharing his passion with us at Photoshop World Conference 2018 with four classes and a pre-conference workshop:
Thursday May 31 | 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Photography | Modern Day Wildlife Photography
Friday June 1 | 4:15pm – 5:15pm
Photography | Landscape Photography: Beyond Sticks & Stumps
Friday June 1 | 5:30pm – 6:30pm
Photography | Airshows: Get Beyond the Crowd Shot
Saturday June 2 | 9:15am – 10:15am
Software / Plug-ins | Luminar: Feeling the Void of Nik
Wednesday May 30 | 12:00pm – 6:00pm
Pre-Conference Workshop | Photo Safari
Photography is all about light. The better we understand and use it, with the camera and in the digital darkroom, the more successful our storytelling will be. Join Moose Peterson for a quick classroom talk about light, how we see it, how the camera interrupts it, and how you can use it to tell your story. Once the basics are covered, we’ll be ready to head out on location for an exciting live shoot. Moose will have some classic aircrafts including WWII Warbirds and 1940’s pin-up models setup on-site. Together you’ll work to photograph with ambient light, flash light, and the melding of the two into a compelling final photo. Just bring your camera gear, a bucket of passion, and we’ll cover the rest! This workshop is out on location and limited to 40 participants – so sign up now! Snacks and transportation will be provided.
Kristina Sherk
For the past 10 years, Kristina Sherk has been a high-end photo retoucher based out of Washington, D.C. Many call her the “picture whisperer” as she specializes in realistic retouching. She’s a contributing educational author for publications like Shutter Magazine, Photoshop User Magazine and Lightroom Magazine. She is also the author behind Photoshop Cafe’s Fashion Retouching DVD. Her more reputable corporate clients include National Public Radio, Time Inc., XM Satellite Radio, Cotton Inc. and most recently, Hasselblad.
We can’t wait for her to share all of her retouching magic with us!
Friday June 1 | 3:00pm – 4:00pm
Photoshop | The Art of Magazine-Quality Skin Retouching
Friday June 1 | 4:15pm – 5:15pm
Lightroom | Everyday Portrait Retouching in Lightroom Classic
Saturday June 2 | 10:30am – 11:30am
Software / Plug-ins | Batch Portrait Retouching with Perfectly Clear V3 & Lightroom Classic
Tim Wallace
Tim Wallace is a commercial advertising photographer based in England. He works internationally with many high clients across the globe such as Jaguar Land Rover, Peugeot, Mercedes, and Morgan as well as shooting some of the world’s most iconic brands such as Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Dodge, Chevrolet, and Mustang. His ability to capture and create shots that showcase not only a car as it appears visually but also its sheer personality and soul are much sought after. His work is often described as dramatic and conceptual, leading to awards such as British Commercial Photographer of the Year and UK Motor Industry Photographer of the Year. Over recent years he has also broadened the AmbientLife brand to include other transport related work such as HGV truck and large vehicle photography, aviation and aircraft work, engineering, and logistics.
He’s an advocate for learning the true craft of photography (including shooting and developing film) and we are thrilled to have him joining us at Photoshop World!
Thursday May 31 | 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Business / Career | Stock Photography: How to Shoot It & Sell It
Friday June 1 | 10:30am – 11:30am
Motivation / Inspiration | Dude Nobody Sees My Work
Saturday June 2 | 1:00pm – 2:00pm
Photoshop | Compositing Techniques
Wednesday May 30 | 12:00pm – 6:00pm
Pre-Conference Workshop | Pro Techniques for Lighting Automobiles: A Live Shoot
Tim will be demonstrating some of his own unique lighting techniques that he deploys when shooting cars professionally. He will discuss lighting used for brochure and billboard work that focuses on well presented overall shots, not only for cars but for a whole range of shoot subjects. The way that we use light changes the feel and view of a subject hugely and Tim will offer tips and tricks on how to work with it. This workshop is off-site and limited to 40 participants – so sign up now! Snacks and transportation will be provided.
We've got 21 more instructors coming your way!