Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part III

Sarah Freeman,
Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.

Here are some more of the amazing instructors you’ll be interacting with:

Moose Peterson

Moose Peterson’s true passion has always been photographing the life history of our endangered wildlife and wild places. Since 1981 he and his wife Sharon have dedicated their lives to this pursuit along with educating others as well. One of the original Nikon shooters to receive the D1 in 1999, Moose embraced this new technology, becoming the only wildlife photographer in the world to shoot strictly digital in the early years.

Along the way Moose has been honored for his photographic passion: a Nikon Ambassador USA, Lexar Elite Photographer, recipient of the John Muir Conservation Award, and Research Associate with the Endangered Species Recovery Program. He shares his knowledge through his writing, being published in over 143 magazines worldwide, author of 28 books including Photographic FUNdamentals, Taking Flight, and Captured. He lectures across the country to thousands upon thousands of photographers every year. Moose continues being a creative innovator of new techniques both behind the camera and the computer, which is the driving force behind his photography and goals.

We are honored to have Moose teaching and sharing his passion with us at Photoshop World Conference 2018 with four classes and a pre-conference workshop:

Thursday May 31 | 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Photography | Modern Day Wildlife Photography

Join Moose in this behind the scenes class where he will walk you through wildlife photography today, choosing and using the right gear, and how to successfully be in the right place at the right time to capture these magical moments.

Friday June 1 | 4:15pm – 5:15pm

Photography | Landscape Photography: Beyond Sticks & Stumps

Capturing the “perfect shot” takes a lot more work than just your photo subject, you have to pay attention to things like lighting and the foreground. Learn how to connect the dots between what grabs your imagination, lights your passion, and your final product. It takes some good gear and a basic understanding of photography, but more importantly it requires knowing when not to take the shot. Moose walks you through the tips and tricks to get started.

Friday June 1 | 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Photography | Airshows: Get Beyond the Crowd Shot

Airshows are a great photographic opportunity, but how do you get them to stand out amongst the ocean of people at the show? Moose will talk about the gear and strategies to use at the airshow as the jumping off point to put you in the skies with the aircraft.

Saturday June 2 | 9:15am – 10:15am

Software / Plug-ins | Luminar: Feeling the Void of Nik

Changing software and our workflow can be a scary thing! But with Nik slowly evaporating from our finishing toolbox there is a newcomer that is filling the void – Luminar. Moose will walk you through all the essential filters, provide preset guidance, and more importantly provide direction and logic to your own learning of this new plug-in for digital darkroom finishing.

Wednesday May 30 | 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Pre-Conference Workshop | Photo Safari

Photography is all about light. The better we understand and use it, with the camera and in the digital darkroom, the more successful our storytelling will be. Join Moose Peterson for a quick classroom talk about light, how we see it, how the camera interrupts it, and how you can use it to tell your story. Once the basics are covered, we’ll be ready to head out on location for an exciting live shoot. Moose will have some classic aircrafts including WWII Warbirds and 1940’s pin-up models setup on-site. Together you’ll work to photograph with ambient light, flash light, and the melding of the two into a compelling final photo. Just bring your camera gear, a bucket of passion, and we’ll cover the rest! This workshop is out on location and limited to 40 participants – so sign up now! Snacks and transportation will be provided.

Kristina Sherk

For the past 10 years, Kristina Sherk has been a high-end photo retoucher based out of Washington, D.C.  Many call her the  “picture whisperer” as she specializes in realistic retouching. She’s a contributing educational author for publications like Shutter Magazine, Photoshop User Magazine and Lightroom Magazine. She is also the author behind Photoshop Cafe’s Fashion Retouching DVD. Her more reputable corporate clients include National Public Radio, Time Inc., XM Satellite Radio, Cotton Inc. and most recently, Hasselblad.

We can’t wait for her to share all of her retouching magic with us!

Friday June 1 | 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Photoshop | The Art of Magazine-Quality Skin Retouching

Join Kristina as she helps you understand the advanced techniques of skin.This class will explore the essential mentalities behind why we retouch skin and walk you through achieving that perfect product. You’ll learn processes like dodge, burn, and the important role of color to work more efficiently and create skin that pops off the page.

Friday June 1 | 4:15pm – 5:15pm

Lightroom | Everyday Portrait Retouching in Lightroom Classic

Learn how to retouch blemishes, skin tone, eye bags, deep wrinkles, and more issues that photographers face every day.

Saturday June 2 | 10:30am – 11:30am

Software / Plug-ins | Batch Portrait Retouching with Perfectly Clear V3 & Lightroom Classic

Join retoucher Kristina Sherk as she shows you how to annihilate your portrait retouching backlog using this incredibly powerful software – Perfectly Clear. Learn how to batch process multiple portraits of different people in just a few easy steps.

Tim Wallace

Tim Wallace is a commercial advertising photographer based in England. He works internationally with many high clients across the globe such as Jaguar Land Rover, Peugeot, Mercedes, and Morgan as well as shooting some of the world’s most iconic brands such as Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Dodge, Chevrolet, and Mustang. His ability to capture and create shots that showcase not only a car as it appears visually but also its sheer personality and soul are much sought after. His work is often described as dramatic and conceptual, leading to awards such as British Commercial Photographer of the Year and UK Motor Industry Photographer of the Year. Over recent years he has also broadened the AmbientLife brand to include other transport related work such as HGV truck and large vehicle photography, aviation and aircraft work, engineering, and logistics.

He’s an advocate for learning the true craft of photography (including shooting and developing film) and we are thrilled to have him joining us at Photoshop World!

Thursday May 31 | 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Business / Career | Stock Photography: How to Shoot It & Sell It

This class will touch base on how to shoot and sell stock photography and dealing with theft and copyright issues. Stock photography is a very valuable revenue stream for photographers but it can be tricky getting started. Tim will walk you through everything you need to know from making sure you’re work is being seen, to approaching pricing in a sensible and professional manner. He will also spend a good amount of time discussing the blurry subject of licensing and usage—what they mean, how they impact each other and how they are crucial factors to consider from the beginning.

Friday June 1 | 10:30am – 11:30am

Motivation / Inspiration | Dude Nobody Sees My Work

Discover the secrets behind a great portfolio and how to get it in front of the people that matter. In this class you’ll look at market types and approach and then dive into the portfolio itself. You’ll learn how to put it together so that is has maximum impact for your client or agency, how to present it, and how to continue to get it seen.

Saturday June 2 | 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Photoshop | Compositing Techniques

Composites can be tricky. Join Tim as he takes a look at composite work from an editing perspective. He will show you the techniques he uses as well as give tips on how to correctly shoot for composites all while he creates a full composite from start to finish live during class!

Wednesday May 30 | 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Pre-Conference Workshop | Pro Techniques for Lighting Automobiles: A Live Shoot

Tim will be demonstrating some of his own unique lighting techniques that he deploys when shooting cars professionally. He will discuss lighting used for brochure and billboard work that focuses on well presented overall shots, not only for cars but for a whole range of shoot subjects. The way that we use light changes the feel and view of a subject hugely and Tim will offer tips and tricks on how to work with it. This workshop is off-site and limited to 40 participants – so sign up now! Snacks and transportation will be provided.

We’ve got 21 more instructors coming your way! Next week, we’ll introduce three more you won’t want to miss! And remember, it’s not everyday you have the opportunity to mix and mingle with your favorite instructors. Check out our After Hours Party to let loose, unwind, and make some memories! Tickets sold separately.  Register Now and get the party started!

