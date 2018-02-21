Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part I

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Photoshop World Conference 2018 is right around the corner and we are counting down the days! This conference going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.

Now that you know what the conference is all about, it’s time for us to reveal the amazing instructors you’ll be interacting with:

Scott Kelby



Of course we’ll have the one and only Scott Kelby , President and CEO of KelbyOne, the original “Photoshop Guy,” the editor and publisher of Photoshop User magazine, author of bestselling technology and photography books, and so much more.

Scott is teaching a variety of different courses on Lightroom and graphic design during the three-day conference including:

Thursday May 31 | 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Lightroom | Simplified Lightroom Classic Image Management System

Scott has developed a simple, straightforward step-by-step organization method for Lightroom Classic called the ‘SLIM system.’ Take the stress off of organizing your images. You never thought it could be this easy!

Friday June 1 | 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Graphic Design | How to Design Really Effective Ads!

Whether you’re new to designing for print, web, or social media, in this class you’ll learn the techniques that grab a reader’s attention, gets them engaged with your message, and gives you the opportunity to make the sale. Learn about the psychology behind what motivates potential buyers, which types of images work best, and how to create ads that stand out.

Saturday June 2 | 10:30am – 11:30am

Lightroom | Making Awesome Prints in Lightroom Classic

Scott will show you all the features of Lightroom Classic to create beautiful prints. Whether prepping files for your own printer or a vendor you’ll learn all the settings and tips on how to create some killer layouts to help you stand out from the crowd.

Joe McNally

Joe McNally is an internationally acclaimed photographer whose career has spanned 30 years. His portfolio consists of shots on the cover of TIME, Newsweek, Fortune, New York, Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times Sunday Magazine, and Men’s Journal. Currently, Joe has been an ongoing 23-year contributor to the National Geographic.

With so much experience under his belt, Joe will be teaching a class on flash and lighting as well as a motivational session on his experiences as a photographer. You also don’t want to miss his on location, hands-on training in his pre-conference workshop!

Friday June 1 | 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Lighting/Flash | Mixing it Up with Radio TTL – Big & Small Flash Together

In a live shoot, Joe will take you step by step through the world of radio controlled TTL flash. Learn how easy it is to mix styles of strobes, choosing between using small flash and big flash, and how to use them together to produce the photos you want.

Friday June 1 | 4:15pm – 5:15pm

Motivation / Inspiration | A Year in the Life of a Photographer

Joe McNally takes you through a year in the life of a pro. He shows his work and behind-the-scenes stills and videos as well as speaks candidly about the highs and lows of trying to survive as a working professional photographer. He talks business, winning and losing jobs, and offers advice on how to deal with the hectic pace of shooting good pictures, pleasing clients, and adapting to a changing industry.

Wednesday May 30 | 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Pre-Conference Workshop | Characters on Location

Along with his other courses, Joe is offering a special pre-conference workshop the day before our main conference kicks off. Dive deep offsite in a small class and get personal, hands-on training from him.

Kaylee Greer

Kaylee Greer is an internationally recognized private and commercial pet photographer. She’s traveled the world teaching pet photography workshops and has seen her work published in many major industry editorial titles. Her images grace calendar lines, greeting cards, products, packaging, and advertising campaigns throughout the commercial pet industry. Kaylee is known for her love of vibrant colors and unique process of capturing the comedy and character of dogs.

Kaylee is truly living her dream career. Check out her tips for capturing the best dog photos as well as hear her passion behind her work in her inspirational class:

Friday June 1 | 8:00am – 9:00am

Photography | The Secrets to Creating the Best Dog Photos

Learn eye-opening tips and tricks for making incredible images that capture the joy and whimsy of your best canine friend. Kaylee will discuss the firsthand challenges and rewards of working in the unique niche of dog photography.

Friday June 1 | 9:15am – 10:15am

Motivation / Inspiration | Live Your Dream Career!

Take a journey into inspiration and uncover the tips for success from someone living their dream. Kaylee will share her journey from animal shelter volunteer with big dreams to successful pro photographer and what it took to make that happen. Discover tips on how to stand out and rise above the noise of the busy photography industry and take a step towards turning your dreams into reality.