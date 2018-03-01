Celebrating World Wildlife Day 2018

8 SHARES Share Tweet

This Saturday, March 3 is UN World Wildlife Day , an annual global event dedicated to wildlife. This year’s theme is “Big Cats: Predators Under Threat” focusing on big cats like the lion, tiger, leopard, jaguar, and cheetah. Over the last century, their populations have been steadily declining due to loss of habitat and prey, conflicts with people, poaching, and illegal trade. World Wildlife Day works to help raise awareness of these issues so that we can continue to have these beautiful animals around for generations to come.

At KelbyOne, we have several talented wildlife photographers that know the beauty that these creatures hold as well as how to capture it. Wildlife photography is challenging since these big cats (and other animals) aren’t controlled or confined; they have the freedom to move and roam. Many times, opportunities to capture memorable images last only seconds before the chance is gone. It takes a lot of planning, repetition, patience, and maybe a little luck to capture these perfect shots.

Do you have a passion for outdoor and wildlife photography? In classes like Rick Sammon’s Capturing the Wild: Safari Photography and Moose Peterson’s Safari Adventure , they offer tips, tricks, and techniques that you can apply anywhere your camera might take you. They draw on real life experiences of their photo safaris in Africa to teach you how to prepare for your own safari, consider what gear to bring, the importance of developing a daily routine, understanding animal behavior, and how to get the best photographs of the people, wildlife, and places that you will encounter.

We hope to never see these beautiful animal species go extinct. Learn more about wildlife photography and be able to put your skills to good use. It’s a beautiful way to see these wild animals, commemorate them, and help bring awareness to conserving their habitats and in turn, saving them.