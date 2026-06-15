Meet Your Instructors for the Photographing People Conference

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One of the best parts of every KelbyOne conference is the people who make it happen.

The Photographing People Conference brings together 19 instructors with different backgrounds, specialties, and creative approaches, all united by one goal: helping you create stronger photos of people.

And we’re not just talking about traditional portraits.

Throughout three days of live online training, you’ll learn from photographers who specialize in family photography, headshots, street photography, travel, sports portraits, weddings, self-portraits, mobile photography, creative illustration, lighting, editing, and more. Some sessions focus on technical skills like posing and flash. Others explore storytelling, connection, creativity, and finding your own style.

That variety is what makes this conference so special. Every instructor brings a unique perspective, and chances are you’ll discover techniques you never expected to use until you see them in action.

You’ll also be learning alongside an incredible community of photographers from around the world. Ask questions during live sessions, share ideas with fellow attendees, and leave inspired by what others are creating.

Whether you’re photographing clients, family, friends, or strangers on the street, these instructors are ready to help you build confidence behind the camera.

Join us online July 20–22 and learn live, or watch on your own schedule with replay access available for a full year.