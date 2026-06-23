Mastering Waterfall Photography with Sapna Reddy

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There’s something irresistible about photographing waterfalls.

The movement, the sound, the changing light, and the challenge of capturing it all in a single frame keep photographers coming back again and again.

In Mastering Waterfall Photography, Sapna Reddy shares her complete approach to photographing waterfalls in Yosemite, one of the most spectacular locations for moving water photography.

From choosing the right gear and filters to capturing reflections and blending exposures, she walks through the techniques that help create stronger images in the field. She also covers practical considerations like protecting your camera from spray and understanding how changing conditions affect your results.

One of the highlights of the class is Sapna’s discussion of timing, including tips for photographing Bridalveil Fall rainbows and Yosemite’s famous February Firefall.

Whether you’re photographing a world-famous waterfall or a hidden local gem, the lessons in this class will help you approach the scene with greater confidence and creativity.