Enter the Photographing People Conference Photography Contest

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One of our favorite parts of every conference is seeing what attendees create, and the Photographing People Conference Photography Contest is your chance to share your work with the community.

If you’re a paid registered attendee, you’re eligible to enter. Just submit your best people photos, and you’re in. Portraits, family moments, street photography, travel photos, candid moments, posed portraits—whatever your thing is, we want to see it.

Not only will your image be featured in the conference gallery for fellow attendees to enjoy, but you’ll also be entered for a chance to win prizes from our sponsors and be featured on KelbyOne’s social channels.

More Than a Contest

The gallery is one of the most fun parts of the conference experience.

As submissions start rolling in, you’ll be able to browse images from photographers around the world and see the many different ways people approach photographing people. You’ll find everything from creative portraits and family photography to street scenes, travel images, candid moments, and more.

It’s inspiring, educational, and a great reminder that there are countless ways to tell stories with people in front of your camera.

How to Enter

If you’re registered for the Photographing People Conference, simply submit your favorite image using the button below. We can’t wait to see what you’ve been creating!

Submission Deadline: July 21, 2026 at 11:59 PM EDT