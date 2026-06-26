Lighting Made Simple Using Continuous Lights with Scott Kelby

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If lighting has ever felt intimidating, you’re definitely not alone.

For many photographers, lighting is where things get complicated. Flash triggers, power settings, test shots, and technical jargon can make it feel harder than it needs to be.

That’s why Scott Kelby’s latest class takes a different approach.

Using continuous lights, Scott demonstrates a simple “what you see is what you get” workflow that makes it easier to understand exactly how light affects your subject. You’ll see how to build a setup in just a few minutes, work through a live portrait session, and create a variety of popular lighting styles, including split lighting, Rembrandt lighting, rim lighting, and more.

The class also covers shooting tethered directly into Lightroom, making it easy to evaluate your images and make adjustments as you work.

Whether you’re brand new to lighting or simply looking for a more straightforward approach, this class offers a practical path to better portraits. Watch Scott tell you more about it below.

Not a member yet? Now’s a great time to check out this class (and tons more) with our limited-time membership offer.