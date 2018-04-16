Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part IX

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.

We’re almost through introducing all of the instructors you’ll be interacting with at Photoshop World! Here are three more talented individuals we can’t wait for you to meet:

Dave Black

As a freelance photographer for over 30 years, Dave Black’s work has primarily centered on the sports industry, working with publications such as Sports Illustrated, Time, Newsweek, and the award-winning TV show Sports Century on ESPN. The list of event coverage includes the Masters, Kentucky Derby, National Football League, NASCAR, extensive work regarding the United States Olympic Committee, Olympic athletes, and coverage of twelve Olympic Games.

Known for his creative use of lighting, especially with the artistic technique of Lightpainting, Dave’s portfolio continues to broaden into the commercial and advertising industry. He is one of Nikon’s “Legends Behind the Lens” photographers and is a prominent instructor at a variety of workshops each year.

We are so excited to have him joining us at Photoshop World Conference 2018 this year to teach us all the ins and outs of some of his specialties: sports photography and lightpainting.

Friday, June 1 | 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Photography | The Right Stuff: A Sports Shooter’s Guide

Regardless of your level, learn how to capture a wide variety of sports and action imagery with ease. Dave will cover all the tips and tricks like how to determine white balance for indoor and outdoor night games, what lens to use depending on the sport, how to set up a remote camera, and obtaining a photo credential. Dave will also be taking Q&As from the audience.

Friday, June 1 | 8:00am – 9:00am

Lighting/Flash | SPORTS Action High Speed Sync FLASH

This step-by-step presentation will illustrate how to capture dramatic sports action imagery with a variety of High Speed Sync Flash systems including Speedlites with Radio Control and large Sport Strobe systems. Attendees will gain a thorough understanding of the thought process and gear used to capture lighting scenarios applicable for anyone shooting sports regardless of the whether it’s for a kids team, high school, college, pro team, or for editorial & commercial clients.

Friday, June 1 | 4:15pm – 5:15pm

Lighting/Flash | Lightpainting: Fun in the Dark

Lightpainting combines long exposure times with illumination from mobile light sources to create a unique photograph. This highly creative lighting style of image making is applicable for every photographer. In this class, learn from multiple image examples with step-by-step explanations of how they were made.

Wednesday, May 30 | 12:00pm – 6:00pm

Pre-Conference Workshop | Lightpainting

In this creative workshop, you will be shooting custom cars with colorful fenders, chrome bumpers and wheels, dash panels, hood ornaments, and more—all in a dark studio and brought to life with Lightpainting. This session is a great way to see a new side of photography while having fun and creating completely unique images. Even if cars aren’t your thing if you’ve never shot using the Lightpainting technique this class is a must! This class is off-site and limited to 30 participants.

Frank Doorhof

Born in Amsterdam, Frank Doorhof, grew up in a very active photography and film family. Frank’s own passion for photography led him to the world of teaching the art. He has released numerous books, like Mastering the Model Shoot, and is a sought-out speaker for many tradeshows, seminars, and photography events. His teaching style is based on the principle that the language of photography is light and that photographers should be able to speak the language instead of faking it in Photoshop (although he also loves to use Photoshop of course).

Of course, he still does his own photography work, when it gives him the creative freedom he needs and finds important. More often than not, Frank’s work is for artists, designers, photography gear, and educational purposes.

We are honored to have Frank join us at this year’s Photoshop World.

Friday, June 1 | 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Lighting/Flash | Creating Magic with Less: A Live Shoot

In this class with Frank and his model/stylist Nadine will show you how to create outfits that rock—on a budget—and how to shoot them with minimalistic light to create jaw-dropping images. This class will change the way you work, style, and use light.

Wednesday, May 30 | 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Pre-Conference Workshop | Overcoming the Challenges of Location Shoots

In this workshop, master any location challenge by starting with the basics. Learn how to shoot killer shots in simple locations and understand what’s important in a good shot: lighting, angle, story-telling, posing, and styling. Then you’ll be able to apply these same techniques to even the more challenging on-location shoots. Never again be frustrated with mediocre results on location! This workshop is on-site and limited to 40 participants.

Rob Sylvan

Rob Sylvan wears a lot of hats – a photographer, an educator, and an author, depending on his current project. He works with a number of excellent companies in the photography industry including KelbyOne, where he has been the Lightroom Help Desk since Lightroom 1.0 was first released, a regular contributor to Photoshop User magazine, work behind-the-scenes at Photoshop World, and reviews all of the online video classes before they appear on KelbyOne. He is also an adjunct faculty member of the Visual Arts Department at the New Hampshire Technical Institute, a co-owner of The Digital Photo Workshops, and has published a number of photography related books, including Taming your Photo Library with Adobe Lightroom. He loves that he has been able to carve out a career that combines his love of teaching with his enjoyment of photography, all while allowing him to work from home and get to spend a lot of quality time with his family. We can’t wait for him to share all of his expertise with us at Photoshop World!

Friday, June 1 | 10:30am – 11:30 am

Lightroom | Lightroom and the Cloud: The Lightroom CC Workflow

Lightroom Mobile has become the go-to app for Lightroom users on the move. While it comes with its own collection of editing presets, those will only get you so far. In this class, we’ll cover how you can create your own custom presets, as well as incorporate presets you’ve downloaded and make them available to your Lightroom Mobile workflow. This will give you the power to share your photos from Lightroom Mobile with your own unique looks in just a few taps.

Friday, June 1 | 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Lightroom | Unlocking the Power of Lightroom Web

You’ve learned the basics of Lightroom Mobile, now find out how to leverage it to share your photos in a way that will give anyone with the link the ability to view, comment, and like them from their web browser! Every comment and like entered by clients, family, or friends is automatically synced back to your desktop catalog and mobile device for you to act on and respond. But that’s not all! Lightroom Web is packed with a growing list of features that give you the ability to view, upload, download, share, search, organize, and (non-destructively) edit your photos from any web browser, all while keeping it synced across all of your devices. Join Rob in this session where you will learn how to easily incorporate all of this into your Lightroom workflow.