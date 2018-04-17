A Historic Boston Marathon

1 SHARES Share Tweet

April 19, 1897, was the first ever Boston Marathon. At the time, the course was only 24.5 miles long and was an all-male event with 15 runners. In 1924, it was extended to its current length of 26.2 miles. In 1972, women were officially allowed to enter the race – and all eight women who competed crossed the finish line. Over the years, the Boston Marathon has become an internationally prestigious race. Held on the third Monday of April, on Massachusetts’ state holiday Patriots’ Day, the race commemorates the Battles of Lexington and Concord as runners make their way through eight small towns from Hopkinton to Boston.

Each year’s race brings its own fame and stories, but the 2018 Boston Marathon was an especially historic one. The start time of the race typically corresponds to the Boston Red Sox baseball game so that fans can watch runners pass Fenway Park, but the annual Sox game was canceled due to the weather for the first time since 1984. It was the coldest race in 30 years with temperature checking in at 30 F at the start, along with heavy rain, and wind gusts of over 25 miles per hour. But even with such inclement weather, 26,948 runners trekked out to the starting line and 25,746 crossed the finish.

#Boston2018 was truly historic:

🌧Coldest #BostonMarathon in 30 years

🇺🇸@des_linden 1st American woman to win in 33 years

🇯🇵Yuki Kawauchi 1st Japanese man to win in 31 years

🇨🇭Marcel Hug 2nd Swiss man to win 4 consecutive times

🏆Tatyana McFadden won her 22nd @WMMajors — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 16, 2018

Including, of course, both our male and female winner. Desiree Linden, two-time Olympian, became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years. She crossed the finish line at 2:39:54. In the men’s race, Japanese runner Yuki Kawauchi, an unsponsored amateur, took home his first marathon victory at 2:15:58, and became the first Japanese man to win the Marathon since 1987.

Each and every Boston Marathon runner had courage and perseverance to get across the finish line yesterday. The photos show the fire burning in their eyes and the passion pushing them to keep going, to run faster, and to run harder. These images commemorating their trek and their finish will be preserved in history.

With plenty of races all over the United States, and around the world, there are plenty of locations to visit to test your skills. Or check out more highlights of this year’s race and learn how to be involved in the 2019 Boston Marathon.

Happy running and Happy shooting!