Countdown to the Final Four

It’s already been an exciting NCAA March Madness season but there’s even more excitement still to come! After two weeks of shocking upsets and games too close to call, we are down to the final four teams:

Loyola

No. 11 seed – South Region

Even with a few injured players, Loyola has beat out some tough competitors on its way to the top including No. 3 seed Tennessee and No. 6 seed Miami. Loyola hasn’t played in the Final Four since 1963 when it won its only NCAA Tournament Championship.

Michigan

No. 3 seed – West Region

Michigan was a top contender from the start but has had some close calls throughout the tournament, beating Houston by only 1 point and Florida State by only 4 to get to the Final Four. They won the National Championship in 1989 and are advancing to the Final Four for the first time since 2013.

Loyola faces off against Michigan Saturday at 6:09 pm ET. Loyola may seem like the underdog but I doubt they’ll give up without a good fight.

Kansas

No. 1 seed – Midwest Region

Kansas has been the favored team in the Midwest region. Their Elite Eight game against No. 2 seed Duke featured 18 lead changes but Kansas pulled out the victory in overtime. Kansas won the National Championship back in 2008 but hasn’t been back to the Final Four since 2012.

Villanova

No. 1 seed – East Region

Like Kansas, Villanova has been the front-runner in their region. They have dominated their March Madness games thus far with victories of 12-26 points against each of their opponents. This marks the second time in the last three years that the Wildcats will play in the Final Four, and they have the most recent National Championship title out of all of these teams, from 2016.

Kansas and Villanova go up against each other Saturday at 8:49 pm ET. Two No. 1 seeded teams playing should lead to an exciting and suspenseful game!

March Madness is a highly anticipated and highly recorded event – last year alone, over 16 million people tuned in to watch the Final Four. On top of that, you’ve got tons of photography and news coverage. While all sports photography takes skill to capture these action-filled moments, basketball takes it to a whole new level. It can be a challenge dealing with indoor lighting, plus, with only a couple of key moments to capture, it is so important for photographers to get the right shot at the right time capturing the height of the athletes, their amazing jumps, the emotion on their faces, and their interactions with other players. Like the classic drive to the hoop with one hand on the ball and both feet off the ground, these photos provide a sense of movement and tell the story of the game.