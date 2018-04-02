Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part VII

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.

We’re more than halfway through introducing all of the instructors you’ll be interacting with at Photoshop World! Here are three more talented individuals we can’t wait for you to meet:

Rick Sammon

Canon Explorer of Light and award-winning photographer Rick Sammon is one of the most active photographers on the planet – dividing his time between creating images, giving seminars, developing online classes for KelbyOne, leading photo workshops, and making personal appearances. Rick’s enthusiasm for digital imaging is contagious and it’s his mission to make digital photography fun, creative, exciting, and rewarding for others. With nearly 40 years of experience, this self-taught photographer has many accomplishments – and many more anticipated for the road ahead.

We are excited to check out Rick’s classes at Photoshop World and be inspired by his passion!

Thursday, May 31 | 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Photoshop | Adding Impact to In-Camera Images