Meet Your Instructors for Photoshop World 2018 – Part VII

Photoshop World Conference 2018 is going to be non-stop training on all things Photoshop, Lightroom, and photography, taught by the best instructors in the industry. It’s going to be jam-packed with hands-on training, fun events, and endless opportunities to network both with your instructors as well as fellow creative minds.
We’re more than halfway through introducing all of the instructors you’ll be interacting with at Photoshop World! Here are three more talented individuals we can’t wait for you to meet:
Rick Sammon
Canon Explorer of Light and award-winning photographer Rick Sammon is one of the most active photographers on the planet – dividing his time between creating images, giving seminars, developing online classes for KelbyOne, leading photo workshops, and making personal appearances. Rick’s enthusiasm for digital imaging is contagious and it’s his mission to make digital photography fun, creative, exciting, and rewarding for others. With nearly 40 years of experience, this self-taught photographer has many accomplishments – and many more anticipated for the road ahead.
We are excited to check out Rick’s classes at Photoshop World and be inspired by his passion!
Thursday, May 31 | 12:00pm – 1:00pm
Photoshop | Adding Impact to In-Camera Images
Saturday, June 2 | 10:30am – 11:30am
Photoshop | Tricks and Fixes to Make Photoshop Fun
Join Rick Sammon as he shows you some cool tricks, tips, and techniques that you can use to make using Photoshop more fun. He will demonstrate concepts for turning snapshots into creative images and creative images into showcase images. Each of Rick’s tips takes less than a few minutes to demo and master, so even novice Photoshop Users will benefit in this class.
Victoria Pavlov
Victoria Pavolv is a talented artist, photographer, digital painter, and designer. The creative side has always been in her, as she began practicing music at age 3 and was introduced to photography at age 8. Her primary subject has always been people and the human eye as eyes are the windows to the human soul. Because of her artistic background, she uses photography to tell a story. While shooting she wants to see the personality of her models shine through and focuses on her technical lighting techniques.
She has been working with Adobe Photoshop since version 1.0. Her work includes everything from photo retouching, web design, image manipulation, to digital painting. According to Victoria, “nothing is impossible with Photoshop.”
Join her for a special lunchtime event as she introduces digital painting in Photoshop CC.
Thursday, May 31 | 1:15pm – 2:00pm
Special Event | Introduction to Digital Painting in Photoshop CC
Learn the basic techniques, like brush smoothing and organization, necessary to get started working with digital painting in Adobe Photoshop.
Serge Ramelli
Serge Ramelli is a landscape and urban photographer with a passion for creating beautiful photos and inspiring others to do the same. He has published multiple coffee table books, over 15 technical books on photography, has pieces being sold in over 85 galleries around the world, and hosts a Lightroom YouTube channel with over 400,000 subscribers.
Join him for his cityscape classes and pre-conference workshop that will have you inspired to travel the world!
Friday, June 1 | 9:15am – 10:15am
Lightroom | Cityscape Master Class
Friday, June 1 | 3:00pm – 4:00pm
Lightroom | Black & White Today and Yesterday
Wednesday, May 30 | 5:00am – 12:00pm
Pre-Conference Workshop | Cityscape Photography: Shooting & Retouching
Wake up early for a sunrise shoot along beautiful Lake Eola Park with the Orlando skyline as your backdrop. You’ll learn the camera techniques, settings, and pro tips for creating really compelling cityscape shots. Then you’ll head back to the classroom where you’ll learn Serge’s brilliant post-processing techniques and workflow from start to finish. This class will be off-site, with transportation provided, and limited to 40 participants.
We’ve still got 9 more instructors coming your way! Next week, we’ll introduce three more you won’t want to miss! And remember, it’s not every day you have the opportunity to mix and mingle with your favorite instructors. Check out our After Hours Party to let loose, unwind, and make some memories! Tickets sold separately. Register Now and get the party started!