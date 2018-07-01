1 SHARES Share Tweet

Just a quick post to introduce myself to you all – I’m Dave Williams and I’m now up and running right here on Layers. I’d love your feedback in any guise, just shoot me an e-mail (dave@capturewithdave.com) if you have any ideas, criticism, questions, anything at all!

While I have you all here, I’d like to invite you all to get involved with my Sunrise Challenge! Sunrise totally beats sunset, I always said that and it’s bang on true, so I want to encourage as many of you to shoot a sunrise as possible. I’ve livened it up a little bit by securing a couple of awesome prizes for the best sunrise photos – A KelbyOne Membership and a Platypod Ultra for the winner!

Here’s how you can get involved: –

During the week of July 9th to 15th I want to see you get out there and shoot a sunrise! When you’ve got your shot, upload it to Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter, and use the hashtag #SunriseWithDave to enter. It’s as easy as that! On July 17th the winner will be announced after judging by photographer extraordinaire, Peter Treadway.

To kick that week off I’ve set myself a challenge too. It may be pretty stupid, I may not make it, and I may even die! Here’s the challenge: –

The most western point in the UK is Land’s End. I’ll start there and shoot the sunset on July 9th. To take the shot I’ll be using my Platypod, and I’ll then retouch the shot and upload it to my Drobo back-up as fast as I can. I’ll throw my gear into my Wandrd bag and jump on my motorcycle to get to Lowestoft Ness, the most eastern point in the UK, in time for the sunrise! It’s about 450 miles and it’ll be touch and go as to whether I’ll make it! You can follow my progress live on the night, and you can see the full details of the challenge and the contest over at capturewithdave.com

I really want you to all get involved, get yourselves up just once during that week and shoot a sunrise, and put yourselves in the running to win!

Thanks for having me here at Layers!

Much love

Dave