Presenting the ON1 Landscape Photography Conference June 18-19

Embark on a journey to elevate your landscape photography. This June, KelbyOne Live presents the ON1 Landscape Photography Conference, June 18th and 19th. Join us online for over 20 sessions designed to help photographers of all levels discover the art and craft of capturing breathtaking vistas and transforming them into stunning works of art. Get ready for two days packed with learning, focused on mastering the editing process harnessing the powerful tools and features of ON1 software. You’ll gain the knowledge and skills you need bring your creative vision to life.

Insights and Expertise from Masters of ON1

During the ON1 Landscape Photography Conference you’ll have the opportunity to learn from a team of knowledgeable instructors. From planning your photographic experiences, to the fine points of shooting and composition, through all steps of post-processing, they’ll guide you through every step of the journey.

These experts are not only seasoned photographers but also masters of leveraging ON1’s cutting-edge tools and software to streamline and enhance the landscape editing process. Their insights will empower you to capture breathtaking images like never before, and transform your raw captures into stunning, gallery-worthy masterpieces.

Immersive Learning and More

Dive into the beauty of nature and learn how to conquer the complexities of landscape editing with the most robust software available. Visit the conference website to view the schedule for the conference sessions and bonus events. You can also join our Pre-Conference day on June 17th for an orientation and intro sessions, and get to know the other attendees before the conference starts. Discover ways to get the most out of the conference, network with other photographers, share your work, and make new friends.

Pricing and Special Bonus

Register now at the Early Bird price of $149 and save $150. Plus, as a special bonus All Early Bird* registrants will receive a complimentary copy of ON1 Effects 2024.5, valued at $69.99! Don’t miss this chance to not only save big but also enhance your editing toolkit with this powerful software. Learn more about ON1 Effects 2024.5.

*EARLYBIRD PRICE EXPIRES JUNE 18, 2024, 11:00 AM EDT