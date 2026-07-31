This Week on The Grid: Photoshop Fixes for Real-World Photos

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This week’s episode of The Grid is packed with editing techniques that Photoshop users will appreciate. Scott Kelby takes a series of viewer-submitted photos and demonstrates how he solves common editing problems using Photoshop, Camera Raw, and Lightroom.

Working through everything from sports and wildlife to architecture and travel photography, Scott covers perspective correction, targeted masking, sky replacements, selective sharpening, AI-powered editing, and techniques for creating more natural-looking results. He also explains why Adaptive Color has become one of his favorite Camera Raw tools and when it makes sense to combine traditional editing with newer AI features.

One of the biggest takeaways is that successful editing isn’t about applying every tool available—it’s about identifying the handful of adjustments that make the biggest difference for each image.

If you’re looking for practical Photoshop techniques you can use on your own photos, this episode is well worth watching. Catch the replay below.