The One Person Portrait Studio with Gilmar Smith

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You don’t need a full crew to run a professional portrait shoot.

In her latest class, Gilmar Smith shares how she plans, packs, lights, shoots, and delivers portrait sessions entirely on her own.

Gilmar walks through the pre-production questions that help set expectations before the shoot, along with the packing and gear systems she relies on to stay organized when there’s no assistant around to help. You’ll also see how she approaches lighting, works efficiently on set, and creates a great experience for the people in front of her camera. She even shares the strategies she used to photograph 50 realtors in two days, completely solo.

If you regularly find yourself wearing every hat on a shoot, there’s a lot to take away from this one. Watch Gilmar tell you more about it below, and then check it out here.

You can purchase this class for just $39, or subscribe to KelbyOne and get access to this course plus our entire library for only $19.99 a month. Try it risk-free with our 100% money-back guarantee.