Countdown to Photoshop World Conference 2018!

We are just two short weeks away from THE creative conference of the year! Photoshop World 2018 is making its way to Orlando, FL May 31 – June 2, 2018. We can’t wait for the long weekend packed with nonstop learning, hands-on training, socializing and networking, and of course, fun!

If you haven’t yet booked your ticket – it’s not too late! We still have a limited amount of three-day full conference passes available along with our one-day passes, where you can choose to attend the conference for one day of your choice.

And if you need some more convincing, here are the top six reasons you don’t want to miss attending Photoshop World this year:

World Class Instructors

Each of our classes is taught by one of our world-renowned instructors! You’ll be learning from the best of the best, like Joe McNally, Lindsay Adler, Terry White, Kristina Sherk, and Scott Kelby as they take the stage to share the latest techniques, tips, and time-saving tricks.

Our instructors run the gamut, from photographers that specialize in pets, entertainment, high fashion, wildlife, travel, automotives, landscapes, portraits, sports, and weddings, to design gurus that know all the ins and outs of photo editing and retouching in Photoshop and Lightroom. Best of all, we’ve made sure to include time for you to interact with them after each class and at events. Don’t miss out on your chance to meet your favorite instructor.

In-depth Training

Want to dive deeper into a particular topic or be part of a live on-location shoot? Come the day before the conference kicks off for optional, in-depth, pre-conference workshops with small class sizes and hands-on training. There are still some remaining spots left!

Photoshop Essentials for Beginners | Dave Cross

Overcoming The Challenges of Location Shoots | Frank Doorhof

Photograph Like a Thief: From Concept to Print & Everything in Between | Glyn Dewis

Train your Eye to SEE and CREATE Better Poses | Lindsay Adler

Cityscape Photography: Shooting & Retouching | Serge Ramelli

Photo Safari | Moose Peterson

Pro Techniques for Lighting Automobiles | Tim Wallace

Lightpainting | Dave Black

First Time Attendee Orientation | Larry Becker

Hands-on Practice and Critiques

Gain extra insight outside of the classroom with live shoots and portfolio reviews. You’ll have the opportunity to practice what you’ve learned with hands-on training. A variety of different shooting bays will be set up, all bathed in natural light, for you to capture everything from food shoots, to flowers, to a model shoot. It’s free and included with your full conference pass.

The Photoshop World portfolio reviews are an invaluable opportunity to have an in-depth review with candid appraisals, valuable business insights, and real-world, practical advice on all aspects of your work from our distinguished line-up of Photoshop World instructors.

Learning Tracks

We’re featuring over a hundred classes and nine specialized learning tracks on photography, Photoshop, graphic design, Lightroom, business/career, lighting/flash, motivation/inspiration, software, and video. Create your own custom training experience by selecting one specific track to follow each day or skip from one track to another.

Location, Location, Location!

Photoshop World 2018 is being held in beautiful Orlando, FL! We will be within walking distance to dozens of fun shops, exciting eateries, and nightclubs. And, best of all this year the conference will be located right inside our host hotel, The Hyatt Regency Orlando!

Networking, Socializing, and Fun!

This isn’t your typical 9-5 conference. Before, in between, and after classes, there is plenty of time to socialize and network with your instructors and like-minded creative individuals like yourself! Join us at so many fun events like the Keynote, Meet Up, Dinner with a Stranger, Midnight Madness, the After Hours party, and an Evening with Jeremy Cowart.

So come join us and get ready to immerse yourself in creativity! Register Today!