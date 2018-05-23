Know Before You Go: An Insider’s Guide to Photoshop World 2018

1 SHARES Share Tweet

We are SO close to THE creative conference of the year! Are you excited?! We definitely are!

For those of you attending, we wanted to offer a handful of tips to get you ready and to ensure you get the most out of your Photoshop World experience! And for those of you who haven’t booked your ticket yet – it’s not too late! We still have a limited amount of three-day full conference passes available along with our one-day passes, where you can choose to attend the conference for one day of your choice.

Staying at the Hotel?

Don’t forget that your resort fee includes complimentary self-parking for two cars/per room, in-room Wi-Fi connection, fitness center access, 10% off spa treatments and merchandise, (2) I-Ride Trolley Tickets, Local and Toll Free (800) Calls, Free Faxes, and (2) 16.9oz bottles of water per day.

In Need of Transportation?

KelbyOne has partnered with Ace Rent A Car to offer you a 10% discount on your car rental when you reserve your vehicle in advance. Make your reservation online or give them a call at 407-675-3131 (mention promo code PHOTOSHOP).

Hyatt Regency Orlando offers self-parking, valet parking, and is located at stop number 21 for the I-Ride Trolley which will take you around International Drive to explore shopping, dining, entertainment, and more!

Explore the Area

Pointe Orlando | Located within walking distance from the Hyatt Regency and offers over forty unique stores, delicious restaurants, and exciting nightlife near Orlando’s entertainment center, International Drive.

| Located within walking distance from the Hyatt Regency and offers over forty unique stores, delicious restaurants, and exciting nightlife near Orlando’s entertainment center, International Drive. The Coca-Cola Orlando Eye | The iconic 400-foot tall observation wheel provides breathtaking views of Central Florida in all directions, with sights of downtown Orlando’s skyline, theme parks, lakes, lush landscape, and on a clear day, views of Cape Canaveral on the east coast.

| The iconic 400-foot tall observation wheel provides breathtaking views of Central Florida in all directions, with sights of downtown Orlando’s skyline, theme parks, lakes, lush landscape, and on a clear day, views of Cape Canaveral on the east coast. WonderWorks | An indoor amusement park for the mind combining education and entertainment with more than 100 hands-on exhibits for all ages. Journey through each zone, testing your knowledge, physical capacities, and creativity!

| An indoor amusement park for the mind combining education and entertainment with more than 100 hands-on exhibits for all ages. Journey through each zone, testing your knowledge, physical capacities, and creativity! Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Orlando | This 10,000 square foot “Odditorium” looks like it’s falling into a Florida sinkhole! Explore an unbelievable variety of artifacts and displays in 16 unique galleries that pay tribute to the odd and strange. Self-guided, self-paced tours allow guests to fully enjoy Orlando’s most bizarre attraction.

Gain Extra Knowledge and Experience

Check out the extra opportunities for feedback, networking, and hands-on training. If you want to upgrade to any of these extra events, you can sign up online or register at show site (if space is still available).

Live natural shoots to practice what you’ve learned with hands-on training. A variety of different shooting bays will be set up, all bathed in natural light, for you to capture everything from food shoots, to flowers, to a model shoot. It’s free and included with your full conference pass.

to practice what you’ve learned with hands-on training. A variety of different shooting bays will be set up, all bathed in natural light, for you to capture everything from food shoots, to flowers, to a model shoot. It’s free and included with your full conference pass. Sign up for a pre-conference workshop

Get your portfolio reviewed with an in-depth review with candid appraisals, valuable business insights, and real-world, practical advice on all aspects of your work from our distinguished line-up of Photoshop World instructors.

with an in-depth review with candid appraisals, valuable business insights, and real-world, practical advice on all aspects of your work from our distinguished line-up of Photoshop World instructors. Check out the Partner Pavilion and connect with the industry’s leading companies and developers to learn about the latest technology and gear. Attend training sessions, special classes, and book signings, get your questions answered at the KelbyOne Expert Bars, and have a chance to receive giveaways, discounts, and prizes.

Jump from Class to Class

Don’t feel stuck in a class that isn’t exactly what you expected or feel like you have to stick to one track. We want you to tailor this conference to meet your needs, shop around! Socialize and Network

Mix and mingle with your fellow attendees! Beyond your classes, make sure to leave time for fun events like the Keynote, The Meet-Up, After-Hours Party, Guru Awards, Midnight Madness, and Dinner with a Stranger. Check out all the fun events available!

Download the Photoshop World Conference App

Make sure to download the conference app to easily access the class schedule, special events, and other important information.

Pack the Important Stuff!

Don’t forget to bring your camera and lens(es), tickets, snack money, card reader, laptop, extra batteries, party attire, cash for swag, swimsuit, sunscreen, and your toothbrush!

