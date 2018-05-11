Celebrating Mom

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Motherhood has been celebrated since the ancient Greek and Roman times when they honored mother goddess figures, Rhea and Cybele. And while celebrated in different forms and different days around the world, Mother’s Day in the United States occurs on the second Sunday in May, as officially designated by President Woodrow Wilson in 1914.

While we should celebrate and be thankful for moms and mother figures every day, Mother’s Day is an especially special day to show mom you are thinking about her. Whether that is flowers and cards, breakfast in bed, family time, or perhaps a day alone for mom, it’s a small act of kindness and gratitude for all that they do for us throughout the year.

A wonderful activity or gift options for Mother’s Day are family photos! Whether capturing a special family outing or having formal photos taken, these images will be family treasures for years to come. And what it all comes down to is creating a comfortable and natural atmosphere to tell a story through the photos! It’s important to let loose, show emotion, and be in the moment. Just act as though the camera doesn’t exist and showcase your unique family dynamic. No one wants to see a forced smile, uncomfortable poses, or stiff positions – everyone just feels awkward and it shows. The natural interaction will shine through to show real smiles and real personalities of every member of the family.

Here at KelbyOne, we have a variety of talented family photographers that know every trick in the book to get your family feeling their best and, in turn, looking their best. Learn to capture the modern family portrait with Tamara Lackey, master the family outing with Annie Cahill, and discover the art of storytelling with Tracy Sweeney. You can uncover all the secrets for as little as $9.99/month . Whether for a Mother’s Day gift, Christmas cards, or just beautiful photos for frames and scrapbooks, capture memories to treasure forever.

So, Happy Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful moms out there! We hope you know how loved and appreciated you are and wish you a wonderful day celebrating with those you love most.