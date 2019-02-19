The February 2019 Issue of Photoshop User Is Now Available!

0 SHARES Share Tweet



The February 2019 issue of Photoshop User is now live on the KelbyOne site and KelbyOne Mags for iOS and Android. This is the unofficial portrait retouching and special effects issue! In this issue, learn quick-and-easy color-correcting techniques that will make your portraits pleasing to the eye, plus how to create a sports design, a puzzle reveal portrait, a cinematic effect, a double exposure, and so much more!

This issue’s cover is by KelbyOne Pro member Kelly Robitaille who is the latest winner of her own solo show, The Gallery at KelbyOne. The show is this Saturday, February 23, at 7:00 p.m. If you’d like to join us, or watch the live streamed interview with Kelly at 8:00 p.m., click this link.



KelbyOne Pro members have access to more than 70 back issues of Photoshop User magazine all the way back to January 2012, plus all 47 issues of Lightroom Magazine. Not a Pro member yet? Click here for more information.