Issue 48 of Lightroom Magazine is now available for KelbyOne Pro members on the KelbyOne site and on the KelbyOne Mags app for iOS and Android. In this issue, learn tips and techniques for capturing beautiful wildlife images from photography blinds, plus building custom creative profiles, using all the latest features in the Book module, a look at the new Enhanced Details feature, and so much more!



KelbyOne Pro members have access to more than 60 back issues of Photoshop User magazine all the way back to January 2012, plus all 48 issues of Lightroom Magazine. Not a Pro member yet? Click here for more information.