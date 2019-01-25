0 SHARES Share Tweet

The January 2019 issue of Photoshop User is now available for KelbyOne Pro members on the KelbyOne site and KelbyOne Mags for iOS and Android. In this issue, learn how harmonizing the color and composition in your landscape images can bring your photographs to life. Plus, building depth maps in Photoshop to create 2.5D looks, restoring and colorizing old photos, making family photos epic, exploring duotones, and so much more!

KelbyOne Pro members have access to more than 70 back issues of Photoshop User magazine all the way back to January 2012, plus all 46 issues of Lightroom Magazine. Not a Pro member yet? Click here for more information.