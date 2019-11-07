Tamron’s New Prime Lens Series for Sony Mirrorless Offers More Choices for Creative Expression

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sponsored

Tamron has just announced three new models for Sony E-mount full-frame mirrorless cameras. In addition to bright F/2.8 apertures, all three new prime lenses have enhanced close-focusing capability (1:2 reproduction ratio) and all are marvelously compact. Choose the ultra-wide 20mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (Model F050) to stretch your imagination. Or the 24mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 (Model F051) to widen your horizons. And the must-have lens for everyday use is the 35mm F/2.8 Di III OSD M1:2 Model F053. The close-focusing capability lets you capture scenes dynamically by leveraging the unique perspective. Enjoy many different types of photography including nature, tabletop, and family snaps. All three lenses are light in weight and compact—so you can you travel light or pack all three!

For outstanding performance, each lens is constructed using special glass materials including LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements and GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) lens elements effectively arranged to quash aberrations. And Tamron’s legendary BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection Coating) successfully reduces ghost and flare. Moreover, leveraging your camera body’s features* each delivers, throughout the frame, high resolution performance that maximizes the benefits of the latest high-megapixel cameras. You will experience an all-new mode of expression with these dynamic fixed focal wide-angle lenses.

*When shooting with the camera’s lens correction function enabled.

Get Closer to Your Subject. Enhanced Close-Focusing Capability

The MOD for the 20mm, 24mm and 35mm is 0.11m, 0.12m and 0.15m (4.3, 4.7 and 5.9 inches) respectively. Plus, the maximum magnification ratio for all three is 1:2 so you can fill the frame, even when shooting small objects. You’ll never again be frustrated because you cannot get close to an object while shooting. This remarkable performance allows users to create compositions that exploit dramatic perspective (closer subjects are larger, and distant ones are smaller). With a bright F/2.8 aperture you can produce a one-of-a-kind photo and leverage the beautifully blurred background bokeh.

Extreme Portability Increases Versatility and Comfort

Designed to match light weight, full-frame mirrorless cameras. Overall length is just 64mm (2.5 in.). They are comfortably portable, highly maneuverable, and amazingly easy to use and compose. Because the overall length does not change when focusing, you can get as close to an object as you need to without fear of accidentally bumping the front element.

For convenience sake, all of the lenses in the series have the same 67mm filter diameter. You can share the use of a single polarizing (or other) filter and avoid the aggravation of searching through lens caps when changing lenses. Built with convenience and ease-of-use in mind, you’ll be attracted by the compact size and thoroughly dazzled by the outstanding performance.

The Tamron 24mm and 35mm for Sony mirrorless will be available November 20 and the 20mm is scheduled for January 2020. All three have the same attractive price of $349. Click here to learn more.