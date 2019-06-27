Celebrate the Birth of the Portrait Zoom: The New TAMRON 35-150mm F/2.8-4 Di VC OSD (model A043)

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For the first time ever, a dedicated portrait lens that allows you to zoom through various composition options as the creative alternatives zoom through your head. The versatile 35-150mm zoom range incorporates the 85mm focal length (optimum for portrait shooting) and covers everything from full-body shots that include the surrounding area to sharp head-and-shoulders shots. With this single lens you can make the most of every moment you spend with any subject. Combined with potent VC (Vibration Compensation), fast F/2.8 aperture (F/4 at 150mm end) and compact design, this is the only zoom you’ll ever need for portraits, street, landscapes, travel, family snapshots and across a wide range of photography subjects. It’s also the ideal “normal zoom” for your first full-frame DSLR body.

High resolution plus luscious bokeh

Beautiful balance between subject sharpness and background bokeh. Tamron’s new zoom contains three LD (Low Dispersion) and three aspherical lens elements to quash optical aberrations, a circular aperture and legendary BBAR Coating to suppress ghosting and flare—even in backlit situations. The contrast between in-focus areas rendered accurately down to the fine details and backgrounds that gently blend into the scene produces a single high-quality image. The optical performance meets and exceeds the demands of today’s high resolution 50+ megapixel DSLRs. Your portraits will positively pop!

Enhanced AF operation and VC

For fast and steady operation, this fast-handling zoom incorporates Tamron’s Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit) system that consists of a dedicated AF lens control MPU and dedicated vibration compensation MPU to achieve both superior AF performance and effective vibration compensation. This ensures accurate focus even in scenes with continually moving subjects or under low-light conditions.

Pack a pair and photograph everything!

This compact zoom travels light, measuring only 4.9 in long and weighing a scant 1.7 pounds. When combined with Tamron’s versatile ultra-wide-angle 17-35mm F2.8-4 Di OSD you can cover the entire range from 17mm to 150mm, all at a maximum aperture of F/2.8 (F/4 at zoomed end). The whole bundle weighs less than 3 pounds! They’re the perfect combo when you want to travel light or when shooting with two DSLR bodies. The portability and extensive zoom range are a photographer’s dream come true and flawlessly designed for everything from landscape and street photography to architecture and portrait photography.

Click here to learn more about the new TAMRON 35-150mm F/2.8-4 Di VC OSD (model A043).