Tamron’s New 28-75mm F/2.8 Di III RXD (Model A036): The Perfect Match for Mirrorless

Sponsored Article

The new Tamron standard zoom for Sony mirrorless full-frame cameras is light and small, checking in at 19.4 ounces and 4.6 inches, making it smaller than a soda can. Despite its bantamweight, this zoom delivers outstanding image quality, maximizing the capabilities of high-resolution, full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The fast, constant f/2.8 aperture delivers stunning bokeh and allows portrait photographers to isolate their subjects from the background for dramatic effect. The fast aperture also makes street shooting and other photography more potent.

New Rules for Close-Focusing

New close-focusing capabilities open doors to new creative expression. Have you ever focused to within less than three inches from a subject with a wide-angle lens? Unlike most zoom lenses that have the same hardwired Minimum Object Distance (MOD) at every focal length, the new Tamron 28–75mm can be focused at 7.5 inches (subject to film plane) at the 28mm wide-angle end of the zoom range, delivering a magnification ratio of 1:2.9. The subject is only 2.24 inches from the front lens element! At the 75mm setting, image magnification is 1:4 and the MOD is 15.3 inches.

Quiet—and Blazing Fast

The only sound you’ll hear is your heart beating—the new Tamron zoom is that quiet. Thanks to an AF drive that incorporates an RXD (Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive) stepping motor unit, video shooters will be delighted by the absence of extraneous noise.

Also, the addition of a dedicated sensor that accurately detects the position of the lens enables high speed and precise autofocus that allows you to maintain razor-sharp focus when shooting continually moving subjects or filming video.

Because Tamron knows your lens doesn’t stay inside all day, the lens features Moisture-Resistant Construction for extra protection outdoors, plus hydrophobic Fluorine Coating that’s highly resistant to fingerprints and debris.

Specifications