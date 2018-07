13 SHARES Share Tweet

Platypod have launched their Summer Photo Contest!

Between July 2, 2018 and Aug. 13, 2018, submit up to THREE of your best summer images on social media for your chance to win some cool Platypod prizes! Simply post your pic on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram using the hashtag #PlatypodContest.

If you can’t wait to see if you win, check out Platypod on B&H right here, and find the full details of the contest right here.

Good luck! You’ve got to be in it to win it!