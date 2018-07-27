A Bird Uncaged: A Profoto and KelbyOne Fashion Photo Shoot

1 SHARES Share Tweet

You won’t want to miss going behind the scenes of A Bird Uncaged – Scott Kelby’s first fashion photo shoot using Profoto USA‘s B1X. Scott, Kalebra, and the entire video production team headed out to the beautifully restored Rialto Theatre, just outside of downtown Tampa to set the scene for this unique and breathtaking shoot.

For this shoot specifically, Scott wanted to show more than just the tightly cropped final image, he wanted to have the audience see the lighting, stands, fans, apple boxes, everything it took to make this shoot come to life. To show the effort, and a little bit of the magic, that it takes Scott made sure to document the entire process through photos.

Profoto’s gear was a dream to work with on this shoot. Profoto, the light shaping company, is dedicated to making every image the best it can possibly be by helping the creator bring the very best quality of light to the image. They are committed to light shaping excellence and that is something that Scott Kelby, and the rest of KelbyOne, strongly believe in as well. We are super excited to be working with them.

Make sure to check out the behind-the-scenes video and the Adobe Spark page for the full story, more BTS shots, and the final images of this glamorous fashion shoot.