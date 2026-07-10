This Week on The Grid: Blind Photo Critiques & Photoshop Fixes

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This week’s episode of The Grid wasn’t just about critiquing photographs—it was also packed with useful editing techniques in Camera Raw and Photoshop.

Working through viewer-submitted images, Scott Kelby and Erik Kuna demonstrated practical ways to improve everything from fireworks and Milky Way landscapes to portraits, weddings, architecture, and underwater photography. Viewers got a look at Photoshop’s Generative Expand in action, along with techniques for blending a tracked night sky with a blue hour foreground and making subtle edits that strengthen the overall image.

One theme carried through nearly every critique: editing can absolutely improve a photograph, but it’s strongest when it’s supporting good composition, thoughtful posing, and a clear visual story.

If you’re looking for practical Photoshop and Camera Raw techniques you can add to your workflow, this episode is worth watching.

Catch the replay below.