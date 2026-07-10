PhotographyPhotoshopThe Grid

This Week on The Grid: Blind Photo Critiques & Photoshop Fixes

July 10, 2026
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This week’s episode of The Grid wasn’t just about critiquing photographs—it was also packed with useful editing techniques in Camera Raw and Photoshop.

Working through viewer-submitted images, Scott Kelby and Erik Kuna demonstrated practical ways to improve everything from fireworks and Milky Way landscapes to portraits, weddings, architecture, and underwater photography. Viewers got a look at Photoshop’s Generative Expand in action, along with techniques for blending a tracked night sky with a blue hour foreground and making subtle edits that strengthen the overall image.

One theme carried through nearly every critique: editing can absolutely improve a photograph, but it’s strongest when it’s supporting good composition, thoughtful posing, and a clear visual story.

If you’re looking for practical Photoshop and Camera Raw techniques you can add to your workflow, this episode is worth watching.

Catch the replay below.

TagsCamera RawGenerative ExpandKelbyOneMilky Way editingPhoto Editingphotography workflowPhotoshopPhotoshop Generative ExpandScott KelbyThe Grid
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