One Week Away from Three Days of Creative Inspiration

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The Photographing People Conference is almost here, and if you’ve been looking for fresh ideas to bring more impact to your people photography, now’s the perfect time to jump in.

Across three days of live online training, 19 world-class instructors will share practical techniques for lighting, posing, editing, storytelling, mobile photography, and creative portrait work. You’ll also see how today’s editing tools can help transform everyday images into polished, professional-looking photographs without overcomplicating your workflow.

Beyond the sessions themselves, one of the highlights of the conference is the attendee photo contest. Submit your favorite photo of a person to the conference gallery, see what fellow photographers are creating, and you’ll also be entered for a chance to win prizes from our generous sponsors.

Best of all, every session is available to watch again for a full year, so you can revisit techniques and practice at your own pace.

Join us online July 20–22 and be part of an incredible community of photographers who love creating images of people.

If you’ve been waiting to register, now’s the time. The Early Bird price ends Monday, July 20, saving you $150 off the regular $299 registration. See details and register here today!