Experimental iPhone Photography: Artistic Images Beyond the Snapshot with Lisa Carney

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Your iPhone is capable of much more than documenting the moment.

In this new class, Lisa Carney explores a creative approach to mobile photography, showing how techniques like motion blur, reflections, double exposures, silhouettes, and abstract compositions can transform everyday scenes into expressive works of art. She also demonstrates how apps including Photoshop, Lightroom, Mextures, Tintype, and Prisma can help bring those creative ideas to life.

If you’ve ever wanted your iPhone photography to feel more personal, artistic, and uniquely your own, this class is full of ideas you’ll want to try. Watch it here today.

(You can purchase this class for just $39, or subscribe to KelbyOne and get access to this course plus our entire library for only $19.99 a month. Try it risk-free with our 100% money-back guarantee.)