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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

KelbyOne Announces Launch of AURÉ, a New Fine Art Photography Magazine

TAMPA, FL – July 15, 2026 – Scott Kelby and the team at KelbyOne today announced the launch of AURÉ, a new fine art photography magazine showcasing the extraordinary work of members in KelbyOne’s Master of Photography program. Designed as a highly curated visual experience, the magazine highlights only the strongest work submitted by program members, offering readers a gallery-like experience.

The magazine will be released every six weeks for the remainder of 2026, transitioning to a quarterly schedule in 2027 to align with the evolving body of work from Master of Photography members. Images are submitted by members for consideration, but inclusion is highly selective. Only a select group of photographers and images appear in each issue to maintain the publication’s elevated fine art standard.

True to its fine art focus, the magazine features a clean, minimalist layout where the images are the stars. Generous white space, large image reproductions, and minimal text create an experience that feels less like reading a traditional magazine and more like walking through a carefully curated gallery. Each spread is designed to encourage viewers to engage deeply with the photography, free from distractions.

The debut issue includes an in-depth interview with cover artist Kim Clark, offering readers insight into his creative process, influences, and approach to fine art photography. This feature sets the tone for future issues, which will spotlight select Master of Photography members whose work and artistic perspectives represent the highest levels of craft and vision within the KelbyOne community.

“KelbyOne’s Master of Photography members are creating some of the most compelling images we’ve ever seen,” said Scott Kelby. “This new magazine gives their work the kind of presentation it deserves—beautifully presented, thoughtfully sequenced, and crafted to truly honor the art.”

The inaugural issue is available now as both an interactive digital flipbook and a downloadable PDF.

Advertising opportunities are available for brands that align with the magazine’s fine art and photography audience. For advertising inquiries, please contact Kleber Stephenson at sales@kelbyone.com.

About KelbyOne

KelbyOne is an online education community for photographers and creatives, offering comprehensive training, inspiration, and resources for photographers at every level. The KelbyOne Master of Photography program recognizes and develops exceptional photographic talent through advanced education, mentoring, and a focus on artistic excellence.

Media Contact

KelbyOne | Attn: Press Office | Email: skelby@kelbyone.com