This Week on The Grid: Episode 700 Puts the Focus on Better Portraits

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The 700th episode of The Grid wasn’t about the latest Photoshop feature—it was about something even more important: making better photographs of people.

Scott Kelby was joined by Dixie Dixon, Joe Edelman, and Ibarionex Perello for a conversation centered on lighting, posing, communication, and creating authentic portraits. While editing tools certainly play a role, the panel emphasized that great portraits begin with great direction, thoughtful lighting, and building trust with your subject.

Highlights included Dixie’s easy-to-recreate “garage light” setup, Joe’s creative portrait techniques, and Ibarionex’s approach to photographing strangers naturally and respectfully.

Scott also introduced AURÉ, KelbyOne’s new magazine celebrating the work of photographers in the Master of Photography program.

If you spend time editing portraits in Photoshop or Camera Raw, this episode is a great reminder that the strongest edits start with stronger images in-camera.

Watch the replay below.