Melanie Kern-Favilla on Monday Motivation

In the image above, you can see that I have placed a single bloom in a vase. I placed the vase inside a black box that I built specifically for my floral images. The inside of the wooden box is painted with black matte paint and it sits on a piece of black velvet. This is to absorb any errant light that might be reflecting off the surrounding surfaces. It also helps in minimizing post processing, by allowing my background to be completely black.

I have my Canon 5D Mark IV set up on my trusty Platypod Max. I am simply using a sturdy box as a riser. Using my Platypod is a much simpler setup than trying to use a tripod. I am using a Canon 100mm f/2.8 L IS Macro lens. I shoot in Manual mode, ISO 100, f/9 and a long exposure, varying from 1 second to 4 seconds, depending on how much I diffuse the light. I usually shoot two full stops underexposed, in order to maintain the shadows.

You can see in the image above that the window is at a 90° angle from the black box and my subject. I often move the box and the subject, depending on the lighting situation. On this particular day, it was overcast, so the lighting was soft and flat. This is my starting point.