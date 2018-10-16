Annual Top 100 Photoshop Tips

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The latest issue of Photoshop User Magazine by KelbyOne has arrived!

Inside you’ll find a whole wealth of information and reviews, including the 19th Annual 100 Hot Tips, which come from Corey Barker, Dave Cross, Viktor Fejes, Mark Heaps, Scott Kelby, Jenna Martin, Victoria Pavlov, Colin Smith, Gilmar Smith, and Dave Williams.

To read Photoshop User Magazine and Lightroom Magazine, simply log in to your KelbyOne account or set up a new one through the banner below.

Also in this issue are some great tutorials, including a fantastic look at retouching underwater photos by Kristina Sherk, along with new columns ‘The Effects Toolkit’ and ‘Selection Perfection.’

Go check it out now!