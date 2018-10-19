Cinematic Drone Photography

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Over on KelbyOne.com there’s a new class out every week on Thursdays, and the latest class comes from Layers Magazine Editor, Dave Williams.

Learn how to translate techniques from movies into your drone footage for a cinematic look with Dave Williams! Dave travels the world shooting with all types of cameras, and especially his drones. In this class Dave teaches you how to stand out from the crowd by using your drone with complete creative control to fly like a movie director and create something truly cinematic. You’ll learn how to overcome limitations, do your research ahead of time, configure your drone’s settings for optimal capture, and practice the types of movements used in movies to capture the viewer’s attention and tell your story.

