Join Scott & Erik LIVE This Cyber Monday

November 28, 2025
Cyber Monday is going to be BIG this year — and we’re kicking it off with a special live webcast hosted by Scott Kelby and Erik Kuna!

 Monday, December 1, 2025
 11:00 AM ET
 Streaming on Facebook, YouTube, and the KelbyOne Members Site

Scott and Erik will be walking through everything happening right now at KelbyOne — including an inside look at our brand-new track, The Complete Lightroom Learning System (which is quickly becoming a member favorite).

If you want the full scoop on all things Cyber Monday, make sure you join us live!

