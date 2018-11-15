Tamron Upgrades Its Legendary Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom Lens: Introducing the Tamron SP 15–30mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Ultra-Optimized Optics Create Yet Another Incredible Image

The SP 15–30mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A041) is a high-speed ultra-wide-angle zoom lens with ultimate image quality that lets you capture all you see. The lens integrates engineering with human touch design, aiming at intuitive operability, while still emphasizing minute details and texture. It is more user-friendly because of innovations including a new switch box design, an improved distant-scale window, and the precision and stability of the metallic mount. By utilizing specialty glass materials and aspherical lens elements, Tamron’s engineers have further minimized the distortion and lateral chromatic aberration that can be an issue with wide-angle shooting. The lens also has triple lens coatings consisting of the newly developed AX (Anti-reflection eXpand) Coating, plus eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) and BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coatings that all combine to provide sharp and clear images even in peripheral areas.



The Newly Developed AX Coating Enables Sharp Images

A new revolutionary AX (Anti-reflection eXpand) Coating is accomplished through Tamron’s proprietary deposition technology that addresses the difficulty of applying uniformed coating using existing technology. Now the coating can be applied uniformly edge to edge, even if the convex surface has a strong curvature. As a result, the reflectance and color rendition at the peripheral part of the element is the same as the center. The new AX Coating, which is especially effective for wide-angle lenses that tend to let in harmful light from peripheral areas, effectively minimizes ghosting and provides outstanding uniform image clarity.



A Great AF Performance and Image Stabilization Bring out the Lens’s Optical Performance

In order to engage the full optical performance of the lens, it is essential to control the slightest blur and precise focusing. In this respect, the lens applies a Dual MPU (Micro-Processing Unit), which includes two dedicated MPUs, one for lens system control including AF, and the other for vibration compensation processing. The AF drive uses proprietary Tamron technology, USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive) providing high torque, response, and silent operation. Manual focus adjustments can be made on the fly with the lens’s Full-time Manual Focus Override system. The Model A041 has an improved VC (Vibration Compensation) mechanism with vastly better image stabilization performance from the previous Model A012, now reaching 4.5 stops (CIPA standards). This enables sharper images over a wide range of photographic situations, including indoor and outdoor shots as well as landscape photography at stopped-down aperture settings.



The durability of the front element coating is greatly improved with the development of new Fluorine Coating. With the new fluorine compound that has excellent water- and oil-repellent properties, the lens surface is much easier to wipe clean and less vulnerable to damaging effects of dirt, dust, moisture, and fingerprints, and enabling your important lenses to be continually protected on a long-time basis.

The Rear Filter Holder Enables Greater Creative Flexibility

A filter holder that allows you to attach gelatin filters to the rear side of the lens is included as a standard feature (for Canon EF-mount only). You can now shoot with filters much more easily, traditionally rather difficult when shooting with ultra-wide-angle lenses with large front lens elements.

