Inspire Your Summer Vacation!

While Memorial Day weekend is typically known as the unofficial start to summer, the summer solstice (June 21) is the official beginning, marking the longest day of the year. Summer is all about having fun and enjoying the warm, sunny weather. While the kids are out of school, traveling is a great way to share new experiences and spend quality time with each other. And it seems most families agree, with 70% of American families planning a vacation together, according to AAA. And of that group, road trips account for 79% of traveling, national parks 51%, theme parks 40%, traveling abroad 33%, guided tours 22%, and cruises 20%.

If you need some destination inspiration, Travel Channel posted the top 10 most searched summer destinations for 2018:

Hawaii Dubai Bora Bora Virginia Beach, VA Amsterdam Ocean City, MD Mackinac Island, MI Catalina Island, CA Miami, FL The Bahamas

Or if you’d rather stay within the country, US News & World Report also published their list of top summer destinations in the U.S.:

Boston, MA Seaside, OR Steamboat Springs, CO Nashville, TN Portland, OR Portland, ME Seattle, WA Bar Harbor, ME Sonoma, CA Grand Teton National Park, WY

Regardless of whether you are traveling abroad, heading for the coast, hiking through the forest, road-tripping, or just taking the time to explore your own town, traveling is a great way to spend a vacation and build some great memories. And there is no better way to eternalize those memories than with breathtaking travel photographs.

KelbyOne offers a variety of travel photography classes for every skill level. Our very own Scott Kelby has traveled around the world and has so many secrets to share. Regardless of where you may be traveling to, you’ll have the opportunity to walk through realistic travel scenarios like night time photography, how to avoid tourists, dealing with weather, and uncovering iconic spots along with hidden treasures. Knowing these types of veteran traveler tips will help you enjoy your vacation while capturing the images you want. Uncover the magic of photographing cityscapes and landscape travel photography too with other world-class instructors like Serge Ramelli and Trey Ratcliff. You can uncover all the secrets for as little as $9.99/month and take home beautiful memories to treasure forever.

