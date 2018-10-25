1 SHARES Share Tweet

The prize winner of the 2018 Astronomy Photographer Of The Year is American photographer, Brad Goldpaint who captivated judges with his incredible view of the Milky Way over Moab, Utah.

Depicting an incredibly well composed valley of red rock, with highlights and shadows in its beautiful formations with the Milky Way jutting into the night sky, also catching the Andromeda Galaxy, and another astrophotographer on the ridge, the photo is simply breathtaking.

This image, along with the others from the competition, like the Young Competition Winner, Fabian Dalpiaz, are on display now at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, London, UK.