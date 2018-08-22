5 SHARES Share Tweet

Adobe just released Lightroom Classic 7.5 and Lightroom CC 1.5 this morning, and KelbyOne have an article by Rob Sylvan in the freshly published issue 43 of Lightroom Magazine that covers all the latest updates.

Also in this issue, join Rick Sammon as he shares how to squeeze every ounce out of a photography workshop, explore the new black-and-white profiles with Martin Evening, see how excited Serge Ramelli is about being able to sync his Lightroom Classic presets and profiles with his mobile devices, and so much more!

The magazine is now available for KelbyOne Pro members on the KelbyOne site and on the KelbyOne Mags app.

To get Lightroom Magazine and Photoshop User Magazine, as well as a whole heap of insider information and expert courses on Photography, Adobe Apps, Business, and a whole lot more, hit the link below to join KelbyOne!