1 SHARES Share Tweet

Issue 45 of Lightroom Magazine is now available for KelbyOne Pro members on the KelbyOne site and on the KelbyOne Mags app for iOS and Android. In this issue, learn how the latest version of Lightroom has streamlined the process of merging your bracketed shots into an HDR panorama, plus capturing and editing nighttime images, sharing image galleries via Lightroom CC for web, and so much more!