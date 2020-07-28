Image Connect—A Photographer Matching Service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sponsored

Do you have a passion for photography but struggle to find gigs? Image Connect is a photographer matching service offered by Canon U.S.A., Inc. that helps people and businesses find and book a photographer for any need or occasion.

Building on a tradition dating back to 1937, Canon is trusted by customers for its legacy of expertise, quality, and reliability. This new, easy-to-use platform will help photographers, regardless of what camera gear they use, to find potential clients and book gigs. With the power of the Canon brand behind you, Canon can market the Image Connect platform and help potential clients find you and help you continue to grow your business.

Apply to join Image Connect now through 8/31/20 and complete 5 gigs by 12/31/20 and receive a $250 bonus.*

The first step to join Image Connect is to submit an application at:

https://imageconnect.usa.canon.com/join. All photographers are welcome and encouraged to apply to join. Image Connect carefully reviews the credentials of every photographer, with these two components in mind; your professionalism with customers and the quality of your work.

Our goal at Image Connect is to match customers with the best photographers—regardless of what equipment you use. Our most successful applications come from photographers who have full or part-time professional experience in the industry over several years, own their own professional gear and are experienced with photo editing software.

As a photographer on Image Connect you will be responsible for interacting with the customer, such as setting the date and your rate and delivering outstanding photos. While Canon keeps it simple by handling tasks like: facilitating contract negotiations, creating invoices, processing payments, collecting and remitting tax and supporting the digital delivery of photos.

Image Connect wants you, as the photographer, to pursue your passion, find gigs and get paid! Image Connect is rapidly growing and looking to recruit photographers nationwide.

If you are looking to expand your photography career, please visit us at,

https://imageconnect.usa.canon.com/join to learn more and apply today!

*To qualify for this offer:

–You must apply to be a photographer on Image Connect and complete your application by 8/31/2020.

–Currently, Image Connect is available in the US Only and limited to the following markets: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C. More states may be added during the term of this offer, please check the website for further details.

–You must select “KelbyOne” as your referral source on your application.

–You must complete at least five (5) photo shoots during the offer period of July 28, 2020, 12:00 A.M. ET until December 31, 2020, 11:59 P.M. ET. “Completed” means the customer has accepted the photos and photographer has received payment.

–You must be approved by Canon to join Image Connect by successfully passing a background check and portfolio review.

–After the completion of five (5) photo shoots, Canon will initiate payment within ten (10) business days through the Image Connect payment portal.