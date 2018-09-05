Canon EOS-R launch event and The Grid live from Maui, Hawaii

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Canon released their new EOS-R full frame mirrorless camera today at their Press Event in Maui, Hawaii. Scott Kelby and the team at KelbyOne are there live covering the launch event, check out the breakdown of the new camera and the gear announcements over at ScottKelby.com

Plus, the team will be broadcasting The Grid live at 4pm EDT. During the broadcast you can get The Scoop Live on The Grid and Ask Canon’s Tech Gurus Yourself. You’ll have the opportunity to ask questions directly to Canon’s photo and video gurus, along with YouTube sensation Devin Supertramp, and Fashion Photographer Lindsay Adler, as we’re broadcasting The Grid live from Maui, Hawaii today at 4 PM ET (kelbyone.com/thegrid or facebook.com/skelby) -These guys have the answers, and we’ll be taking your questions live – see you at 4PM EDT today!